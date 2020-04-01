Bored Beverly Hills Surgeon Opens His Calendar & Is Giving Away Over $6,000 Worth of Virtual Consultations to 30 People

Dr. Robert Kotler

"These are economically uncertain times for all, so while we usually charge $200 for our Virtual Consultations, we have decided to waive our fee for 30 people."

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timing is everything, Dr. Robert Kotler, MD, FACS, Beverly Hills super-specialist in nasal cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, has never had so much downtime, and he hates it.

“In my 30+ years in practice, I’ve never had as much downtime as I do today. Covid-19 has the US and much of the world on lockdown, and as a result I’m not able to complete the favorite part of my job, seeing patients in my office.”

Thankfully Dr. Kotler’s office has been ahead of the technology curve and has long-offered prospective patients, worldwide, remote consultations. Via SKYPE or FaceTime, Dr. Kotler visually examines the nose, discusses the patient’s desires and can render an opinion as to whether surgical or permanent non-surgical (liquid) rhinoplasty would be the best solution. Or, perhaps, he’ll say, “You look good, save your time and money.” These remote consultations are very popular, and his office typically charges $200.

Dr. Kotler notes, “Being a doctor is the biggest part of my life. There is nothing I enjoy more than seeing and helping patients in my office. But because we are now prohibited by law from operating and cannot see patients in the office, my schedule has opened up, allowing more time for Virtual Consultations. And the fact is, these are economically uncertain times for all, so while we usually charge $200 for our Virtual Consultations, we have decided to waive our fee for 30 people. We’re all in this together…”

If you’ve been considering rhinoplasty or permanent non-surgical (liquid) rhinoplasty, now would be a good time to take the next step and schedule your Virtual Consultation.

To schedule your Virtual Consultation, contact Yvonne or Mary at Dr. Kotler’s office today at: 310-278-8721, M-F,9-5, Pacific Time

E-mail: info@RobertKotlerMD.com

Schedule online at: https://www.robertkotlermd.com/nose/learn-more-contact-us/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.