Concierge Auctions Global Sale Kicks Off, Shattering Estimates with 100% Properties Sold and $200M+ in Online Bids

Concierge Auctions March 2020 Global Sale

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today bidding for its March Global Sale kicked off Tuesday, shattering estimates with 100% of properties sold. From Thailand to Malibu to The Hamptons, featured offerings included two villas in Phuket, an historic inn in The Hamptons, a coastline compound in Malibu, and a penthouse at The Ritz-Carlton San Francisco. The sale resulted in thousands of prospects and over $200 million in online bids from buyers spanning 8 countries—Russia, France, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, Thailand, Bali, and the U.S.—via the firm’s platform, ConciergeAuctions.com, which allows buyers to view and place bids remotely from across the globe.

“Over the past 10-plus years, matching sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most capable buyers on the planet has been core to what we do every day. With bidders from around the world, yesterday’s auction is proof of the market’s need for our solution in the buying and selling of luxury properties,” stated Chairman Chad Roffers.

“We remain focused on fostering lasting relationships and delivering results to every buyer, every seller, and every agent who will benefit from our services in this unpredictable climate and are innovating full-force on even more ways for buyers to digitally discover offerings. For sellers, our process is the most effective way to bring liquidity on a defined timeline. By purchasing through our platform, buyers know they are paying a fair price—only one bid above the next-highest bidder. And, of course, we always work in partnership with the brokerage community, with protected commissions on both sides. This confidence is especially comforting in times like today,” added Roffers.

The sale follows Concierge Auctions recent auctions of one of Singer Island, Florida’s most prestigious properties—marking six sales in just six days’ time—and a 9.5-acre estate on Hawaii’s Big Island, which sold for over the prior list price after having been on the market for two-plus years. It is also on the heels of the firm’s recent successful sales in Hong Kong, New York City, and Dubai, which resulted in over 180 bidders and record prices.

“We have sincerest gratitude to the Concierge Auctions team for bringing about the successful sale of the Picasso of Malibu. For over 41 years, my firm, recognized as No. 1 in its space, has been teaching leading financial institutions throughout the world consultative selling beginning with cultural and behavioral change. In this connection, my mottos have always been, ‘Creativity without implementation is worthless,’ and ‘Executional excellence is the true chariot of genius,’ stated sellers Ed and Shari Brown. “That very genius was demonstrated to us throughout the entire Concierge Auctions marketing, promotions, and prospecting process leading up to our successful close. For this reason, we would refer any property owner, large or small, to the experience, wisdom, methodologies, and executional excellence of the Concierge Auctions team.”

Properties pending sale and their global marketing generation include:

Villa Chanasai, Phuket, Thailand

- In cooperation with Lyndon Phillips of Prime Real Estate Phuket

- 20,750 website visits/page views from 285 regions and 100 countries

- 872 prospects

- 8 bidders

Villa Santi, Phuket, Thailand

- In cooperation with Lyndon Phillips of Prime Real Estate Phuket

- 21,190 website visits/page views from 256 regions and 87 countries

- 876 prospects

- 7 bidders

The Chequit Inn, 23 Grand Avenue, The Hamptons, NY

- In cooperation with Michael Gembecki of Cushman & Wakefield Realty of Manhattan

- 27,531 website visits/page views from 189 regions and 64 countries

- 827 prospects

The Picasso of Malibu, 21500 Calle Del Barco, Malibu, CA

- In cooperation with Rodrigo Iglesias and Rick Hilton of Hilton & Hyland

- 35,354 website visits/page views from 258 regions and 87 countries

- 1,220 prospects

The Ritz-Carlton, 690 Market Street, Unit 2401, San Francisco, CA

- In cooperation with Gregg Lynn of Sotheby’s International Realty San Francisco

- 32,145 website visits/page views from 272 regions and 95 countries

- 1,103 prospects

- 5 bidders

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

“Interest in our platform remains strong. Not only are we seeing increased website activity, but we’re also receiving hundreds of inquiries each week for buyers, sellers, and agents. And, our current auctions represent some of the best buying opportunities ever—including offerings in Florida, California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Spain, and Antiqua—with more going live on our site every week,” added Roffers.

For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.



