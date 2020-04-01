“…Feed Families… Support Restaurants… Save Jobs.”

Major General Craig Whelden U.S Army (Retired)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like many of you, I’m at home watching the deadly Coronavirus crisis unfold. But, I’m more fortunate than most. My wife and I are healthy and we have the means to weather this economic storm. I have a steady retirement income and no mortgage. Both my kids are out of college and on their own. I have no job to go to, no debt, few obligations, no worries, and plenty of discretionary time. I can easily wait this out.

Millions are not so lucky.

I live in Bluffton, South Carolina, just outside Hilton Head, a destination resort providing world class leisure, entertainment, and eating options. All that has now ground to a halt. Especially hard hit is the hospitality industry. Because all restaurants have been closed to inside dining, this part of the workforce is facing an unprecedented and sudden financial crisis like none of us have ever seen or experienced. The recent Congressional actions will help, but will not be enough.

At the height of the Great Depression, President Roosevelt said “The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.” These words have as much application now as they did then; as millions of Americans are losing their jobs. So how can “those of us who have much” help “those who have too little?”

Last weekend, I called the President of Hilton Head’s Chamber of Commerce asking how I can help. Bill Miles directed me to an incredible initiative by a local entrepreneur that will help shore up the objectives spelled out in the title of this article.

Watterson Family Foundation, partnering with local Chambers of Commerce, a team of local leaders, social service providers, food banks, churches, and with the support of local governments – has devised a turn-key program that delivers $50 “Community Investment Cards” to those most economically affected by this pandemic to be redeemed through curb-side pickup at one of dozens of local restaurants.

Through donations from people like me…and many others, this initiative feeds families, helps restaurants stay open, and keeps many restaurant workers employed. After speaking with Billy Watterson, I immediately signed on to help.

Learn more how this works at www.help4hopenow.org. This could easily be adapted to your community. And, if you have questions about how to set this up in your own back yard, feel free to contact me at wheldencraig@gmail.com.

Together, we can…

“…Feed Families… Support Restaurants… Save Jobs.”

Major General Craig Whelden, U.S. Army (Retired) served 30 years in an Army uniform followed by another nine as a member of the Senior Executive Service for the Marine Corps. He is a motivational speaker on leadership and life lessons and is the author of the multiple award-winning, #1 international best-selling book, LEADERSHIP: The Art of Inspiring People to Be Their Best. Learn more at www.craigwhelden.com.



