Platinum Dermatology Partners Announces Telehealth Capabilities in Wake of COVID-19

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platinum Dermatology Partners (“Platinum”), a physician practice management company focused on dermatology, will now be offering teledermatology services through its affiliate practices. With the onset of COVID-19 and related social distancing precautions now in place, Platinum has dedicated resources to ensure that its physicians and providers have the necessary tools to treat urgent and emergent patients via teledermatology capabilities. With 33 office locations across Arizona and Texas, the clinicians of Platinum deliver care to a number of patients. “Telemedicine, which we believe will play an increasing role in the delivery of care across all specialties, has now been ushered into the spotlight as an essential service to reach patients during this time,” said Platinum CEO, Greg DeAtkine.About Platinum Dermatology PartnersHeadquartered in Dallas, Platinum Dermatology Partners builds true partnerships with highly reputable dermatology practices to empower growth and best-in-class dermatology services. Through Platinum’s differentiated, physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources and shared best practices available through the Platinum network. As a comprehensive physician management services organization, Platinum offers collaboration among top-notch dermatology professionals and practice growth opportunities unmatched in an independent practice. Platinum is backed by Sterling Partners, a private equity firm with more than 30 years of experience investing in and growing leading health care companies across the nation. For more information about Platinum Dermatology Partners, please visit: https://platinumderm.com/ For General Press Inquiries:Andrea Morganamorgan26@outlook.com(917) 213-5506###



