Platinum Dermatology Partners Announces Telehealth Capabilities in Wake of COVID-19
About Platinum Dermatology Partners
Headquartered in Dallas, Platinum Dermatology Partners builds true partnerships with highly reputable dermatology practices to empower growth and best-in-class dermatology services. Through Platinum’s differentiated, physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources and shared best practices available through the Platinum network. As a comprehensive physician management services organization, Platinum offers collaboration among top-notch dermatology professionals and practice growth opportunities unmatched in an independent practice. Platinum is backed by Sterling Partners, a private equity firm with more than 30 years of experience investing in and growing leading health care companies across the nation. For more information about Platinum Dermatology Partners, please visit: https://platinumderm.com/.
For General Press Inquiries:
Andrea Morgan
amorgan26@outlook.com
(917) 213-5506
###
Andrea Morgan
AM Consulting
+1 917-213-5506
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.