Amid COVID-19 Crisis, The Hummingbird Project Launches Virtual Activity Sessions to Combat Isolation in Older Americans

We are now reaching older adults around the country. In doing so, we are uplifting the spirits of our older adult clients and the adult children who are worried about the effects of their isolation.” — Kari Rogenski

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the extraordinary circumstances created by the COVID-19 outbreak, The Hummingbird Project is immediately launching its first-ever Virtual Therapeutic Activity Sessions to combat what was already an epidemic—harmful loneliness, isolation, and boredom in older adults across America. Family and professional caregivers interested in engaging these services for loved ones can see the agency’s Therapeutic Activity Program in action in this video Since 2012, The Hummingbird Project’s mission has been to foster quality of life in older adults who are experiencing memory loss, as well as commonly associated symptoms such as isolation, anxiety, depression, and apathy. Through its Therapeutic Activity Program, the agency’s uniquely trained Activity Specialists engage clients in results-based activities designed to address every aspect of clinically-defined quality of life—the emotional, intellectual, creative, environmental, physical, vocational, and spiritual needs all human beings share. Eschewing a one-size-fits-all approach, Hummingbird Activity Specialists work with each client and their family members to create customized activities that spark joy for each individual.In the face of COVID-19, The Hummingbird Project is expanding its mission to advocate for the nation’s largest at-risk population in creative new ways. Due to the social distancing necessitated by the outbreak, the agency is now offering virtual sessions to help families caring for older adults in need of engagement and support during this unprecedented time. “We’ve shed our geographical ties and are now reaching older adults around the country,” says The Hummingbird Project Director Kari Rogenski. “In doing so, we are uplifting the spirits of our older adult clients and the adult children who are worried about the effects of their isolation,” Rogenski explains.Virtual Therapeutic Activity Sessions include face-to-face interaction with an Activity Specialist and engagement activities customized to each client’s needs, interests, and abilities. As one client currently engaged in virtual sessions shares, “I always feel better after we meet. This is a very depressing time for me. Being with Kari is what I enjoy the most. She brings a vitality that is sadly lacking in my life right now."For more information on how older adults and caregivers can utilize this new service to combat isolation—and increase quality of life—during these difficult times, please reach out to The Hummingbird Project at (415) 948-0496 or Hummingbird@SageEldercare.com.The Hummingbird Project SM, an initiative of Sage Eldercare Solutions, is devoted to providing services and developing products that promote quality of life for older adults receiving care, including Joyful Moments Activity Cards used at home with family and caregivers. The goal of The Hummingbird Project is to cultivate joy, engage curiosity, and foster personal expression. The program pairs clients with professionally trained therapeutic Activity Specialists to enhance quality of life. One-on-one activities are tailored to each individual to reflect their unique personality, life history, interests, and abilities.# # #

Hummingbird Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.