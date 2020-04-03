Mom talking to kids Family Table Time Free Offer Family proudly holding up their Family Table Time Placemats

During this coronavirus lockdown, Family Table Time (FTT) is making its software and activity tools available to the public for free for the next two months.

Every low income, middle income and high income needs Family Table Time.” — Dr. Philip Zimbardo, Professor Emeritus of Stanford University

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Making Lockdown Fun During Family Dinner Time
Orlando, FL, April 3, 2020 - During this coronavirus lockdown, Family Table Time (FTT) is making its software and activity tools available to the public for free for the next two months.

A family that eats together-plays together-talks together-stays healthier together, which is exactly what prompted the Kimball family to create Family Table Time. Weekly activities take place at your dinner table and include topics like child enriching subjects like patriotism, self-control, gratitude, dealing with bullies, pride, and over 50 more!

It is a tool for family time to help parents right now while they are at the stay at home order and be even better parents, including tips and options for dealing with difficult scenarios and conversations with their children.

A Family Table Time annual investment is typically only $60. During this special time, Family Table Time is providing the system both in English and Spanish for two months at no charge.

Families are too busy and even more stressed today, and everything is happening so much faster. Electronic digital devices like smartphones and tablets are monopolizing both our children's and our parents' time and lives. Family Table Time will change this and bring your family together.

The family picks a special meal each week for an Family Table Time activity. This simple to use activity (including suggested cooking, eating, weekly Family Table Time discussion topics/memory makers, and move/play/exercise activities) arrives by email and provides everything needed to help parents create a successful family event.

Experts including Dr. Philip Zimbardo, American Psychologist and Professor Emeritus of Stanford University, have endorsed Family Table Time as a result of the improvement generated in family communication, and as a result of more evident fun among families!

Other start up materials include a "Count Me In" secure family agreement, Family Mission Statement, and a "Talking Torch" to help take turns. The benefits in children are significant, with parents sharing that their children became more "confident", "personable", "loyal", "caring" and "determined".

Participating families have built greater trust among parents, children and their siblings. Family Table Time has a year's worth of activities broken up month to month with weekly printable materials that may be ordered at www.FamilyTableTime.com

Now is the time to start building and strengthening your family bonds and memories that will last a lifetime. During this challenging time - Family Table Time is FREE - and with no obligation.

Press Contact
Family Table Time
Neal Kimball 352-391-3273
Neal@FamilyTableTime.com

