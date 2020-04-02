Carolyn Matzinger, MD Provides the Most Comprehensive Solution to Combat Fear and Effects of Covid-19

Matzinger Institute of Healing Carolyn Matzinger, MD - Internal Medicine Specialist, and Leader in Cellular and Membrane/Metabolic Medicine.

Facts affirm the importance of a strong immune system

We must shift our focus from fear of uncertainties to facts and productivity. Stronger than a cure are prevention and total body health.” — Carolyn Matzinger, MD

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolyn Matzinger, MD of Matzinger Institute of Healing (MIH), is an Internal Medicine Specialist, and leader in Cellular and Membrane/Metabolic Medicine. She has successfully treated 20,000+ patients, and is recognized for proven results in restoring total body health and improving the quality of life for patients diagnosed with various medical conditions, including: Lyme disease, Mold Toxicity, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, Neurodegenerative disorders, Dementia, Diabetes, Cancer, Autism, Seizures and more. During this challenging time, she is encouraging people, now more than ever, to strengthen and maintain a healthy immune system as the best defense against the effects of the Covid-19 virus.To help boost the health of Southern Nevada residents, Dr. Matzinger has developed the MIH Immune Support Plan, monthly treatments (for 3 months) that consist of intravenous vitamin infusions (Myers Cocktails, Vitamin C, Vitamin B12 injections) and Infrared Saunas. These treatments optimize the immune system and combat a myriad of opportunistic conditions caused from a weakened immune system. Dr. Matzinger extends a discount for the MIH Immune Support Plan to our Veterans, First Responders, and 55+ Communities.With the World Health Organization declaring the Covid-19 virus a pandemic combined with the Global lock-down and social distancing mandates, the spread of the virus will slow down. However, health, political, and economic uncertainties may continue rise of fear, anxiety and stress. Dr. Matzinger stated, “We must shift our focus from fear of uncertainties to facts and productivity,” she adds, “We must remain calm. It is a fact that increased stress and anxiety increase cortisol levels, which then leads to heightened inflammation and a weakened immune system. Staying well is the number one priority. Stronger than a cure are prevention and total body health (vitamin infusions, Infrared Saunas, healthy eating, appropriate supplements, Medical Lipid Colon Cleanses, regular exercise, sufficient hydration, love and laughter).”Currently, reports show approximately, 860,000 Covid-19 cases worldwide with 21% recoveries, and 5% deaths. The fact remains that people with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to the severe effects of the virus.; those over the age of 55, post- Cancer patients and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions (such as Asthma, Diabetes, Heart Disease, etc.). The reported cases and fatalities of the virus may increase before we witness a rapid decline, and indeed a vaccine will become available. Yet, even the swiftest efforts to develop a safe vaccine, perform proper clinical trials, and manufacture an adequate supply will take at least 10 to 18 months. Nonetheless, individual immune health is important to fight off a virus, to assure inactivation of the virus in a vaccine, along with allowing the body its ability to weaken the side-effects of a vaccine.As Dr. Matzinger leads efforts to keep our community healthy, build solutions, and help get our lives back, it is important to recognize the following key factors that makes her practice and the MIH Immune Support Plan exceptional: MIH Immune Support Plan and all treatments are administered by a Medical Doctor; Matzinger Institute of Healing offers the most effective customized treatment plans, based on extensive nutritional and diagnostic studies.Schedule an appointment by calling 702-778-6100. For more information, visit: www.mih.vegas###Carolyn Matzinger, MD began her medical career over 30 years ago. She is currently licensed in five states including; Nevada, California, Ohio, Idaho and Montana, and is one of the initial three Medical Doctors in the world who provides the Intensive Lipid Therapy treatments. She co-authored “Audacious Aging” with other professionals such as Deepak Chopra, and Andrew Weil, which won a silver medal in the Independent Publisher book awards.Dr. Matzinger is a Board Certified Physician and Diplomate of the American Board of Anti-Aging Medicine.Matzinger Institute of Healing (MIH) is a medical center, based in Henderson, NV (USA), located at1740 W. Horizon Ridge PKWY, Henderson, NV 89012. With the principle idea to recreate total health by improving the immune system and decreasing inflammation, MIH utilizes the technology of Epigenetics and state-of-the-art membrane treatments with an emphasis on the gut-brain connection.

