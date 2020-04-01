Unicorn Battle Now Online as Coronavirus Battle

In these turbulent times we have established a series of online events for everyone that will help startups on all continents that are fighting the viruses.

USA, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- People on all continents are searching for the ways to defeat COVID-19.Venture Capital unites to hold special free of charge events aimed to help raise funds for startups that are fighting this global threat or helping people to protect themselves against it and survive through restrictions.Every one of us can be part of this inspiring movement!VC professionals, Startups, Business-Angels, Private Investors – all good people of our planet – will get together for Coronavirus Battles Participation is free for everyone.Please, register online to participate:Coronavirus Battle Europe (all European startups) – April 22, 2020 3pm UTC+1 https://battle.startup.network/events/412037/ Coronavirus Battle America (North, South and Latin American startups) – April 23, 2020 3pm UTC-5 https://battle.startup.network/events/411991/ Coronavirus Battle Asia, Australia and Middle East – April 29, 2020 3pm UTC+8 https://battle.startup.network/events/412181/ Coronavirus Battle Africa - May 5, 2020, 3pm UTC+2 https://battle.startup.network/events/412212/ For sponsorship and partnership issues, please mail your inquiries to af@startup.networkWe can save the world simply by helping those who already know how to gain a victory over this global threat and bring our lives back to normal!Be our HERO! Let’s fight! See you all online)The Coronavirus Battles are organized by Startup.Network - a famous global ecosystem for startups and VC professionals that unites more than million users in many countries of the world.



