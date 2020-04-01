Social Distancing and Love at Shema Kolainu

Dr. Joshua Weinstein, Founder and CEO of Shema Kolainu - Hear our Voices

Dr. Joshua Weinstein, the founder and CEO of Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices (SKHOV), begins each school day with a message to staff through Zoom.

When we give unconditional love to the others, especially our children, in the classrooms and at home to our own children, we give it back to ourselves” — Dr. Joshua Weinstein, founder and CEO of Shema Kolainu

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joshua Weinstein, the founder and CEO of Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices, begins each school day with a message to staff through Zoom. The school has adapted its specialized curriculum so that students with autism can take part in distance education while they are quarantined at home, using Zoom as an education portal.“Children are now distant from their teachers, friends and family,” Dr. Weinstein said, speaking from his home office. “We’ve closed the schools, children and adults are home, people are working from home and we are being relegated to video conference. Is this going to be our new social norm? While disappointment is natural, this is the right and necessary thing to do at this time.”Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19 that has frozen New York City and the United States, Dr. Weinstein concludes his daily message on an inspirational note before sharing with his social media followers on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.“When we give unconditional love to the others, especially our children, in the classrooms and at home to our own children, we give it back to ourselves,” he said.After the message, the staff breaks off into groups to go over daily educational goals and distance learning schedules. Once the staff has received their assignments, SKHOV educators, therapists and special service providers conduct their distance learning courses to all enrolled students.“Video chat is not a perfect substitute for real face-to-face intervention and interaction,” Dr. Weinstein acknowledged. “Spending time on Zoom is unlikely to feel as satisfying as being in the same room with our children, it goes completely opposite of our mission of verbal behavior."While distance learning and homeschooling can be difficult for both parents and children, it is even more challenging for children with autism spectrum disorder who require individualized instructions and custom-made scheduling that provides support and therapy throughout the day. Still, parents of students at SKHOV have expressed their appreciation for the program that has provided valuable relief and excitement to their children during these difficult times.Until this crisis has passed, Shema Kolainu – Hear our Voices promises to continue its mission to hear the voices of the families and children that they serve, inspiring and encouraging them to achieve their full potential for independence, productivity, and personal growth.--- Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, (ASD) and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. A nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.

Social Distancing and Love ❤️ - A Message from Shema Kolainu Founder and CEO Dr. Joshua Weinstein



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.