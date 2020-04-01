JUGGERNAUT CORPORATE UPDATE

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) reports that due to extraneous market conditions it has dropped the two 50% earn-in option agreements to fund inaugural drill programs on each of the MACK and JAKE porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum targets located in North Western B.C. previously announced November 13th 2019.



