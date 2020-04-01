Fashion and design school is fighting back against the CoronaVirus Pandemic

ISTITUTO MARNAGONI MIAMI IS FIGHTING BACK BY STUDENTS AND INSTRUCTORS CREATING MASKS FOR THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

MIAMI , FL, USA, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEISTITUTO MARANGONI MIAMI – Istituto Marangoni Miami, the School of Fashion and Design is fighting back against the CoronaVirus Pandemic. Due to the shortage of face masks in the US, Mario Braghieri - Fashion Design Program Leader at the Miami Fashion School, developed a face mask using donated cotton.The School has launched a series of IGTV videos on their Instagram profile www.instagram.com/istitutomarangoni_miami , where Braghieri created an online tutorial where he teaches people step by step on how to make their own mask. The patterns of the mask can ben downloaded in the following link: http://www.mediafire.com/file/qkzielchkd5z9wm/Mask_final.pdf/file The School is now working on partnering with other institutions in an effort to make more masks to be donated to the Miami Beach Police and people in need. Students are already doing their part, by making masks from their homes, in between their virtual classes.Marangoni, which is one of the top 10 Fashion Schools in the world praises their promotion of partnering up with community leaders, luxury brands and other companies to produce a higher-end Fashion exposure in Miami. During this time of disruption, the School is making efforts in supporting the community of Miami and the new talents overcoming the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1 million in Scholarship Funds.Hakan Baykam, President and CEO, says, “We are just trying to do our part in the community. The CoronaVirus has affected everyone and we want to provide something to students while they are at home and can not leave their house.”Istituto Marangoni Miami has a mission to make Miami one of the fashion capitals of the world. Everyone regards New York, Milan and Paris as the largest fashion capitals, but Istituto Marangoni wants to drive the fashion in these tough times to help people focus on the great things in life. They have been creating workshops and videos to provide content of fashion and to be a fore runner of virtual teaching in fashion.Istituto Marangoni Miami receives hundreds of inquiries from around the world a month to take classes and to engage in fashion training.Relevant URLAbout the Istituto Marangoni Miami Education Program: The fashion design program of Istituto Marangoni is an internationally renowned, innovative program leading to an Associates in Arts in Fashion Design or a Bachelors of Arts in Fashion Design and preliminary aims to cultivate students who share a set of core values that includes aa commitment to fashion design with an approach to teaching and learning that is focused on community, and political contexts of design for diverse learners.For more information please contact:Stephen Iacullo, JD – School Directors.iacullo@istitutomarangoni.com305 424 3494



