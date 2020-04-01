The FDF launches collaboration with recruitment app Syft to support members meet unprecedented demand

1 April 2020

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) is pleased to announce a new 16-week partnership with job recruitment app, Syft.

The COVID-19 crisis has had a disastrous effect on the hospitality and non-food retail sectors with hundreds and thousands of workers suddenly at risk of being made redundant or placed on furlough. To address this, the FDF has launched its partnership with Syft to offer a 'lifeline' with potential job opportunities across the food and drink supply chain.

Syft is one of the UK's leading flexible staffing platforms, connecting fully verified workers with extensive experience in the warehousing, driving, and logistics sector. They are also GLAA licensed to supply food packaging and processing roles to help the FDF's members continue to meet unprecedented demand during the Covid-19 outbreak.

FDF and Syft are hoping the collaboration will quickly help as many people as possible return to employment, whilst also helping the FDF's members identify and recruit suitable candidates.

As part of the partnership, Syft will work with the FDF's food and drink members to access their database of over 33,000 workers to fill essential jobs.

FDF's Chief Operating Officer, Tim Rycroft, said:

“We are delighted to be able to announce this partnership with Syft. Food and drink workers across the supply chain are hidden heroes. The FDF wanted to provide a solution for those who may be struggling to find work from other sectors and move them into food and drink where possible and Syft provides this opportunity. We hope this is the first of similar collaborations so sectors can share expertise and resources while the country navigates its way through this difficult time.”

Jack Beaman, Chief Executive Officer of Syft, said:

“At Syft, we are determined to continue to help people get jobs during these difficult times. Partnering with the FDF will help thousands of our workers with prior experience in industrial and warehousing to get access to work. Our platform enables food and drink supply chain businesses to gain instant access to verified workers, lifting their staffing pressure and workload in this critical period.”

Please also support the FDF's #HiddenHeroes campaign on Twitter, highlighting the hard work happening across the food and drink industry.

