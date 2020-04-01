Byzen Digital Inc. Issues Shareholder Update Q2 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK: BYZN), a technology mergers and acquisitions company (“Byzen Digital” or the “Company”), today issued a shareholder update for Q2, 2020 summarizing its activity over Q1, 2020.

During the first quarter of this year, the Company received the final balance of twenty million (20 million) shares from its terminated strategic partnership agreement with The Axiom Partnerships. Further to The Axiom Partnerships full departure from Byzen Digital, the Company has entered into an LOI with Clean-Seas, Inc.



Byzen Digital’s President, Chris Percy said: “The first quarter of 2020 has been exceptionally busy for the Company. With the remaining 20 million shares now returned to treasury from The Axiom Partnerships, we can now focus on our restructure and the LOI with Clean-Seas.”

Byzen Digital will immediately commence restructuring and expects to regularly update its shareholders.

About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital is a public company trading on the OTC Pink Current Market and is presently focusing on mergers and acquisitions in high growth industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Chris Percy

President, Byzen Digital Inc.

chris.p@byzendigital.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.