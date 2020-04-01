2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors Power New IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers

— New offering expands IBM Bare Metal Server output by delivering more than double the number of available bare metal cores per server —

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD announced that IBM Cloud is enhancing its global infrastructure with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors to power its latest bare metal servers. With the addition of the AMD EPYC 7642 processor to its cloud portfolio, IBM is engineered to deliver increased computing performance in its bare metal offerings. Available now, these new bare metal servers are the first 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ based offering from IBM Cloud and are focused on the computing power and performance required to accelerate modern workloads like data analytics, electronic design automation, artificial intelligence and virtualized and containerized workloads.



“2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors deliver where it counts for cloud providers, providing the cores, scalability and throughput for critical workloads,” said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Data Center and Embedded Solutions, AMD. “We are extremely excited to extend the advantages of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors to new bare metal offerings at IBM Cloud, helping customers tackle today’s compute-intensive workloads.”

“We are thrilled to launch new IBM Cloud offerings powered by the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs,” says Satinder Sethi, GM, IBM Cloud Infrastructure Services. “With these new processors, we can offer IBM Cloud clients greater choice and flexibility to select the platform that is best suited to meet the needs of today’s most demanding workloads. We look forward to continuing to deliver new innovations and value to our clients in the future.”

The AMD EPYC 7642 based, dual socket bare metal server offering at IBM Cloud includes:

96 CPU cores per platform

Base clock frequency of 2.3GHz with a Max Boost up to 3.3GHz i

8 memory channels per socket for superior memory bandwidth

Up to 4TB memory configuration support

Up to 24 local storage drives

OS choices of RHEL, CentOS, Ubuntu, MS Server

Monthly, pay-as-you-use billing

Orderable via the global IBM Cloud Catalogue, API, or CLI

The bare metal servers are being made available in IBM Data Centers across the North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. The AMD EPYC 7642 based servers can be ordered via the IBM Cloud global catalogue portal, API or CLI and consumed in a monthly pay-as-you-use model. Visit IBM Cloud to start building a bare metal server configuration with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors.

Supporting Resources

Max boost for AMD EPYC processors is the maximum frequency achievable by any single core on the processor under normal operating conditions for server systems.





