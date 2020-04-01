Hedgehog Technologies Inc. Reveals New Website and Brand Refresh

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hedgehog Technologies Inc., an electrical engineering and risk management consulting firm, is proud to announce the release of its new, fully redesigned website at www.hedgehogtech.com . The website launch is happening in tandem with a brand refresh to position the company for future growth.



With 20 years of experience, Hedgehog Technologies provides electrical engineering, safety risk assessments, and project management solutions for key markets across the globe. The company has unparalleled expertise in working with Indigenous communities to support their transition towards renewable energy solutions.

“Hedgehog evolved significantly over the past two decades so I wanted to make sure that we echoed our values and purpose to our customers through an updated website and brand. I believe we’ve achieved that,” says Dr. Michael Wrinch, President of Hedgehog Technologies Inc., “We’re all very excited to share this news after many months of preparation.”

The website, designed by A&G Creative Group , provides an optimized user experience across mobile, tablet and PC. Some of the major features include an Insights blog to highlight the company culture, revitalized project case studies, and an all-new Leadership Team section. The site also improves on the overall layout for seamless navigation and simplified messaging.

Hedgehog Technologies is also announcing a brand refresh to coincide with the launch of their website. The updated logo showcases circular power in motion, making it bolder and with less clutter than before.

“Our culture of innovation, diversity and collaboration has been on overdrive to prepare us for a changing world and supporting our customers and partners along the way. We wanted to ensure our brand reflected our team of bold innovators, while allowing us to better communicate our services to the market,” says Dr. Wrinch.

About Hedgehog Technologies Inc.

Hedgehog Technologies Inc. is an electrical engineering and risk management consulting firm. Through TÜV Rheinland, an international gold star in safety, Hedgehog Technologies employs functional safety engineers to manage high-risk projects in hazardous environments. Since 2001, Hedgehog has delivered innovative projects in sectors including: amusement rides, renewable energy, industrial manufacturing and more.

For more information, please visit www.hedgehogtech.com and follow them on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Cale Boudreau

Marketing Coordinator

Email: cale.boudreau@hedgehogtech.com

Phone: +1.604.210.0204



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.