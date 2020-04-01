CloudBolt Earns 5-Star Rating in the 2020 CRN® Partner Program Guide

/EIN News/ -- Recognized as part of an annual elite group of the most rewarding technology company partner programs

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise cloud management platform leader, today announced that it has received a 5-Star rating from CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , in its 2020 Partner Program Guide.

CloudBolt is part of an elite group of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The Channel Company’s research team analyzed each vendor’s partner program to determine the 2020 5-Star ratings. Each was evaluated on criteria including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

CloudBolt’s accolade follows a successful 2019 for its channel program. This included the following highlights:

Hiring of Cisco vet Jim Adams as Head of Worldwide Channels

100% year-over-year increase in the number of channel partners

Launch of the CloudBolt Partner Connect channel program to accelerate partner onboarding and productivity. The program allows partners to gain access to benefits including CloudBolt training and support, joint marketing and demand generation programs, and pre-sales support and enablement.

Joining the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startup Program . The support and go-to-market program for selected startup APN Partners allows them to build on their AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate growth. To be selected, CloudBolt had to meet strict criteria including demonstrated product/market fit for their enterprise technology, backing and recommendation from a top-tier venture capital firm, and a strategic commitment to building their AWS and cloud expertise.

“With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company’s program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel.”

“This recognition from CRN is further validation of all of the efforts and education that go into our world-class IT channel program. It’s also a testament of our partner-centric focus that guides our go-to-market strategy,” said Jim Adams, Head of Worldwide Channels at CloudBolt. “As we further expand into new territories and grow, we look forward to our amazing ecosystem of resellers and distributors to drive CloudBolt’s industry leading cloud management platform in the market.”

CloudBolt’s entry in the 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN ® and online at www.CRN.com/ppg .

About CloudBolt

CloudBolt is the leading cloud management platform for the enterprise. Deployed in minutes, CloudBolt helps IT unify orchestration and automate provisioning of their hybrid cloud resources—quickly, cost-effectively, and securely—while providing developers with anywhere, anytime access to those resources through a self-service catalog. Today, CloudBolt is deployed in the world’s largest enterprises, across all industries including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology services, and more. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io or follow us on Twitter @CloudBoltSW.

