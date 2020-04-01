Biotheranostics Announces Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 1, 2020, company veteran and Vice President of Sales, Matt Sargent, was promoted to the position of Chief Commercial Officer. In this position he will have responsibility for Sales, Marketing, Market Access and Customer Service, and will lead the company’s growth of the core brands, Breast Cancer Index and CancerTYPE ID. Matt comes with over 17 years of experience in the oncology diagnostic space over which time he has led the launch of Breast Cancer Index at Biotheranostics, as well as the launch of the oncology division of Caris Life Sciences, where he served as Vice President of Oncology Sales for many years.

The first quarter of 2020 saw the launch of the new campaign Not Another Minute intended to further the idea that more women should benefit from additional genomic information as they make more informed decisions with their physicians.

Matt Sargent, Biotheranostics’ new Chief Commercial Officer adds, “It’s a privilege to lead the commercial efforts of such an outstanding oncology organization. Both our Breast Cancer Index and CancerTYPE ID tests have substantial evidence and relevance to clinical actionability. In Q1 2020, we were fortunate to add an exceptionally strong class of new sales talent to our already best-in-class sales force. This augmented sales coverage, in conjunction with the launch of the exciting Not Another Minute marketing campaign for Breast Cancer Index, should continue to increase awareness of these important tests, and impact the lives of more cancer patients than ever before.”

Don Hardison, Biotheranostics’ President and CEO adds, “We are thrilled with the growth of Breast Cancer Index brand in 2019 and its continued trajectory to help more women with HR+ early stage breast cancer, as well as the solid performance of CancerTYPE ID. The confidence we have in the commercial team, led by Matt Sargent will allow us to continue to adapt to the market both today and tomorrow.”

About Biotheranostics

Biotheranostics, Inc. operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited diagnostic laboratory in San Diego, California. Biotheranostics, Inc., is a leading healthcare provider in the oncology field assisting physicians in the treatment of cancer patients. Its suite of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests provides important information to physicians to tailor treatment to individual patients. The company's Breast Cancer Index® and CancerTYPE ID® tests address a variety of unmet medical needs in the management of cancer patients, and extensive clinical studies have confirmed the accuracy, clinical validity, clinical utility, and cost-effectiveness of the tests. Learn more at www.biotheranostics.com.

