Coronavirus – Uganda: 11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, today. This brings the total of COVID-19 cases to 44 in #Uganda. The 11 new confirmed cases were all under institutional quarantine at the time of test. Stay home, Stay Safe. #STAYSAFEUG



