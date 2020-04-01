Graphene Technology Company PlanarTECH Partners with Thailand’s IDEATI to Market Graphene-Enhanced Bullet-Proof Armour

Example of IDEATI’s finished 2AMTM products Example of IDEATI’s finished 2AMTM products IDEATI’s 2AMTM product A-10418

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK-based planarTECH (Holdings) Ltd (“planarTECH”) is pleased to announce an agreement with Thailand-based IDEATI Co., Ltd. (“IDEATI”) to market and distribute its 2AMTM line of graphene-enhanced bullet-proof vest and ballistic plate products for body armour.

According to a recent report from market research firm Grand View Research, Inc., “The global body armor market size is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The evolution of warfare has largely become asymmetric in nature and includes counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency. Similar scenarios exist in the law enforcement sectors, wherein felons, criminals, and law offenders are capable of fatally injuring responding officers, thus necessitating the demand for body armor equipment.”

IDEATI’s 2AMTM products are now in mass production for delivery to the Royal Thai Army, which has certified the products per National Institute of Justice (NIJ) standards. International testing is now underway. Minimum order quantity is 1,000 units with a lead time of 90 to 120 days.

2AM™ material is a patent-pending Graphene+UHMWPE (Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight PolyEthylene) composite that leverages the strength enhancing characteristics of graphene to create ultra-lightweight body armour. 2AMTM product A-10418, for example, is currently the thinnest (20mm) and lightest (1.8kg) NIJ Level IV standalone plate available on the market. Moreover, the addition graphene to the composite can reduce backface deformation to just 11.3 mm.

Patrick Frantz, Founder & CEO of planarTECH commented,

“planarTECH has been involved in the development of 2AMTM technology from its inception and we’re very pleased to see that it has finally achieved commercial viability and become a commercial product for sale in the market. We want to support the sales of this technology through our own networks and are already actively engaging potential customers in the USA, UK, Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, India and China. We also believe that this technology has other applications beyond personal body armour, which we are currently exploring.”

Ted P. Thirapatana, Director of IDEATI states,

“We are very proud to have co-developed this cutting-edge graphene technology in Thailand and that our 2AMTMlight-weight bullet-proof material for ballistics and high-impact applications is now ready for sale in the global market. We recognize planarTECH as a leader in the graphene industry and we’re looking forward to using its international network to enhance our own sales efforts starting with a revolutionary bullet-proof vest.”

About planarTECH

planarTECH, founded in 2014, primarily supplies Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) equipment for the production of graphene as well as other emerging 2D materials. The company previously focused on research institutes, and already sold over 65 systems with cumulative revenues exceeding £5,000,000 and a customer list that includes the University of Manchester’s Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre, the University of Cambridge’s Cambridge Graphene Centre, Stanford University and the Centre for Advanced 2D Materials at the National University of Singapore, among others. The business has two operations currently being the UK and USA and has intentions to set up in Asia due to known demand in that region for both systems and industrial scale up. planarTECH is differentiated from other Graphene producers who use graphitic material as their pre-cursor source of supply.

The company is now focused on exploiting rising industrial demand for graphene, and towards this end has launched a crowdfunding campaign at https://planartech.seedrs.com.

Mr. Frantz has over 15 years of experience of technology business development working directly in the Asian supply chain. He founded planarTECH in 2014 and the company exceeded £1,000,000 in turnover by 2015. In addition, Mr. Frantz managed the Asia operations of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) bringing it from 0 to 20 staff across 3 sites in 5 years with annual turnover exceeding £750,000.

planarTECH recently recruited Mr. Ray Gibbs as non-executive chairman of the company. Mr. Gibbs is currently the Director of Graphene Commercialization at the University of Manchester’s Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre and was previously the CEO of Haydale Graphene Industries plc, which he successfully took public in April 2014. A renowned public speaker Mr Gibbs has been engaged in the nanomaterials and Graphene market for over 10 years and is Chairman of the Joint Working Group on implementation of standardisation between the UK and China.

http://www.planartech.com/

About IDEATI

Founded in 2019, IDEATI is a Bangkok, Thailand-based startup company that specializes in graphene-based coatings and inks. The company focuses on real-world applications research and development, as well as pilot production for a variety of applications related to graphene and other carbon nanomaterials. In addition to its 2AMTM line of products that incorporate graphene-based coatings on UHMWPE for body armour applications, IDEATI is pursuing other applications such as a graphene-enhanced absorption pad for oil spills and graphene-enhanced anti-bacterial fabric.



