Amaka’s Expansion in the US Continues With a new Partnership to Integrate Paytouch and Major Accounting Software

Amaka integrates Paytouch and the major accounting software

Saving time and money for SMEs is our mission. We know well the need and importance of integrating systems, during these difficult and tumultuous times.” — Pedram Afshar, CEO

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Saving time and money for SMEs is our mission. We know well the need and importance of integrating systems, during these difficult and tumultuous times”, said Amaka's CEO, Pedram Afshar.Amaka makes running any business easier by offering deep and accurate accounting integrations. “The accounting integrations’ landscape is changing to support the digital transformation that the whole industry is going through during these uncertain times. Our solutions are spreading globally and we view ourselves as quickly becoming an essential tool for any accounting and bookkeeping practice embracing the change.”, said Amaka's CFO and Product Evangelist, Martin Chee.Start syncing daily sales transactions.From today, Paytouch ’s customers can keep their sales in sync with the official accounting integrations delivered by Amaka.“Due to our extensive experience with accounting integrations, we were chosen by Paytouch. We recently opened a new office in Denver (CO) and we have partnered with top players in the US market, which is making our local presence essential for the future success of Amaka”, said CEO Pedram Afshar.To ensure more flexibility, customers can choose amongst a wide array of setup options, suitable for business owners and professional accountants, bookkeepers and advisors. “We believe in providing technology products in conjunction with world class technical and customer support” said Martin Chee. Amaka’s integration experts are always ready to assist and thanks to their background in accounting and bookkeeping, they can easily support customers and add value by providing practical recommendations.The successful delivery of these integrations signals the beginning of an extensive partnership as Amaka is concurrently working on new integrations to enhance the Paytouch app ecosystem.Learn more about the​ integration and keep up-to-date on the latest developments on the Amaka website



