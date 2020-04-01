Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (31st March 2020)

The Ministry of Health has received a total of 80 COVID-19 results, of which 65 were negative and 15 rejected because they did not meet case definition standards.

The country remains with nine confirmed COVID-19 cases of which the index case has tested negative and has been discharged.

The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice especially on self-isolation. All those given this advice are expected to:

Stay alone in their rooms, away from the rest of the family.

Use a mask if they have flu and visitors should not be allowed into the patient’s room, until discharged.

Use dedicated linen and eating utensils for the patient and these items should be cleaned with soap and water after use and may be re-used instead of being discarded.

The patients is not expected to travel to societal gatherings and public places.

Further emphasis is made on the practice of regular handwash with soap and water as well as covering mouth and nose using tissue when coughing or sneezing.

The Ministry of Health will remain vigilant, providing continuous updates to the nation on further developments.

RESULTS UPDATE FOR CONFIRMED CASES

DATE CASE NO. GENDER AGE TRAVEL HISTORY NATIONALITY CLINICAL CONDITION 14-03-20 001 F 33yrs USA, Lesotho LiSwati, Manzini Treated, Tested negative, Discharged 22-03-20 002 M 42yrs Italy LiSwati, Hhohho Uncomplicated illness, admitted, first follow up test negative and awaiting second follow up test 22-03-20 003 M 31yrs None, history of contact with visitors from China LiSwati, Manzini Uncomplicated illness, admitted, first follow up test negative and awaiting second follow up test 22-03-20 004 F 55yrs RSA-Gauteng Province Expatriate Uncomplicated illness, home care 23-03-20 005 M 52yrs USA Expatriate Uncomplicated illness, home care 25-03-20 006 F 43yrs RSA-Gauteng Province LiSwati, Hhohho Uncomplicated illness, home care 26-03-20 007 F 29yrs RSA-Gauteng Province LiSwati, Hhohho Uncomplicated illness, home care 26-03-20 008 F 24yrs RSA-KZN Province LiSwati, Hhohho Uncomplicated illness, admitted 26-03-20 009 M 33yrs RSA-KZN province LiSwati, Manzini Uncomplicated illness, admitted



