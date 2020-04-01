Perfect On-demand Taxi Dispatch Software for Taxi Business from Infinite Cab

Infinite Cab - Taxi Dispatch Software Infinite Cab

Infinite Cab is a leading and best taxi dispatch software provider. It is an innovative extension of mobile-centric creativity from Infinite Open Source Solutions LLP, a premier Software, Web panel and Mobile Application like Taxi App Development Company from India

Infinite Cab It is a comprehensive taxi dispatch software solution that gives you the audacity to put up an enterprise-level transportation business with taxi app development. Our feature-rich package is the best way to surpass the adversity and competitiveness of the contemporary business ecosystem.

Our Uber clone app and taxi dispatch software comprise an efficient mobile application for passengers to book taxis online, a powerful driver application to perform passenger requests and a fully featured and well-organized admin panel to monitor the entire process.

Features of Infinite Cab

# Admin Web Panel

Monitor and Manage all aspects of Dispatchers

1.Monitor your business

2.Efficient Monitoring

3.Activity Reports & Analytics

4.Resource Management

5.Real-time Vehicle Tracking

# Driver App

The must-have features help drivers to boost Taxi Business

1.Trip Management

2.Daily Reports

3.Booking alerts

4.Driver Referrals

# Passenger App

The easy Cab Booking app with real-time updates, and auto fare calculator

1.Easy Booking

2.Ride details

3.Fare calculator

4.E-wallet management



Why Infinite Cab?

Mobile app development came across many technologies that have inspired us to look for convenient and comfortable service providers to boost the cab business with no surge pricing. We present infinite sparkling reasons to choose our Infinite Cab, the right taxi booking software, and a comprehensive solution for your cab business.

1.Referral program

Users can redeem reward points for the future taxi ride and also can share their points with friends or acquaintances, who using this taxi app.

2.Generating a bonus

Provides passengers with an opportunity to earn extra bonus point from the referred friends and affiliates through their each taxi ride.

3. Of course, faster

Our Taxi mobile app comes with speed, effectiveness in the request processing, driver allocation, and payment processing, the three primary functions of your cab service business.

4.Point system

Admin can allocate this privilege points to the passengers any time based on their rating on the driver side and concern towards your taxi booking app. And also, provide options to includes free trips on special occasions, fare discounts, and much more.

5. It’s simple

Simple and user-friendly front-end and admin-end design that every class people make acquaint instantly than any other competitive e-hailing online taxi Mobile app developers.

6. And it is secured

Security is pivotal for our every initiative, Infinite Cab management software with security integration and provides further enhanced security alternative to both user and driver apps.

