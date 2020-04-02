Recruiting for Good Re-Launches Save US Jobs to Help Hire Part-Time Remote Employees

We are Using Recruiting for Good to Make a Lasting Difference Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com www.SaveUSJobs.org Sponsored By Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a purpose driven staffing company helping Save US Jobs by providing LA companies cost saving services to hire part-time remote professionals.First Friday of every month (starting on April 3, 2020), LA companies can send open jobs. The staffing agency will work on, 'Pay what you think our service is worth...basis.'According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Fun+Advocate Recruiting for Good, "In 2010, we launched Save US Jobs to help America get back to work....we decided to do it again. If you love to help hire Americans (US Citizen, US Resident, or EAD) email us your open jobs today. Hire social media, marketing, and administrative professionals locally, part-time, and remotely."How Companies Start TodayCompanies participate by emailing (any part-time remote job 20 hours or less) to Jobs(at)SaveUSJobs(dot)org 1st Friday of every month, starting on April 3rd, 2020.Recruiting for Good will help companies find talented employees and send resumes for part-time remote jobs (up to 20 hours a week).After hire complete, company will "Pay what you think our service is worth;" to Recruiting for Good.Carlos Cymerman, "Want to make a lasting difference? Hire local moms, dads, recent graduates, and grandmas too....because they will certainly appreciate being employed...and will do the job right and on-time."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology. And now is generating proceeds to fund cause Love to Feed LA www.LovetoFeedLA.com (ER Doctors, Nurses, and Teachers Too).The First Friday of Every Month, We Help Save US Jobs (sponsored by Recruiting for Good). Help LA companies find and employ part-time remote professionals (20 hours or less); 'Pay What You Think Our Service is Worth,' after successful hire. to learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring community service, 'Our Moms Work,' cost free career mentoring service. Can't talk to your boss, HR, or significant other about work...contact us today, we're great listeners to learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



