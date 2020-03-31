 Bright Mountain Media Appoints Respected Accounting and Digital Media Executives to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Jack Dunleavy, Former Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Greg Peters, Founder of MediaHouse, Appointed to Board of Directors



Boca Raton, FL, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain Media” or the “Company”), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Jack Dunleavy and Greg Peters as Directors of the company, effective immediately.

Mr. Dunleavy is a former Certified Public Accountant who spent his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC). During his tenure with PWC, Mr. Dunleavy was Chairman of the Finance Committee for the PWC Global Firm, a Board member of the PWC US Firm, Partner In-Charge of the Consulting Strategic Accounts, Thought Leader of the Finance and Accounting Practice and Partner In-Charge of the AT&T and Lucent accounts, the largest client engagements of the Firm. Mr. Dunleavy has authored five books on Financial Management and Systems Implementation and served as a visiting professor at Tuck School Dartmouth and the New York College of Insurance MBA program. Prior to its acquisition by Bright Mountain Media, Mr. Dunleavy served on the Board of MediaHouse (f/k/a NDN).

Mr. Peters currently serves as Bright Mountain Media’s President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Peters was a founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MediaHouse (f/k/a NDN) prior to its acquisition by Bright Mountain Media, Inc. Previously, Mr. Peters served as the President, CEO, and Board Member of Internap Network Services Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) from 2002 to 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Peters was Vice President of International Operations for Advanced Fibre Communications (NASDAQ: TLAB) and Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN), where he led global expansion to over 40 countries. For nearly a decade, he held increasingly senior positions at AT&T Network Systems, the last being Managing Director of the Middle East and Africa, headquartered in Cairo, Egypt. A prominent industry thought leader, Mr. Peters holds multiple issued patents focused on methods of searching, sorting and displaying video clips and sound files by relevance.

“Jack and Greg are both successful leaders in their respective fields with strong track records of operational execution – I am very pleased to announce their appointment to our Board of Directors,” said Kip Speyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. “We are at a critical inflection point in our company’s evolution with incredible potential to capitalize on significant untapped market opportunities. I believe that the diverse skills and perspectives that Jack and Greg bring to the table will act as an invaluable resource to the team and will further strengthen our Board. I look forward to working closely with both of them to build long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders.”

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics. Through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process, Bright Mountain Media efficiently connects brands with targeted consumer demographics while maximizing revenue to publishers. Bright Mountain Media’s assets include the Bright Mountain, LLC ad network, MediaHouse (f/k/a NDN), Oceanside (f/k/a S&W Media) and 24 owned and/or managed websites. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com .

Investor Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

BMTM@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.