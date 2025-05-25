Tokio Marine HCC and Susan G. Komen® Team Up Once Again with Golf Champion Nelly Korda to Help End Breast Cancer

This campaign aims to raise awareness of the high-quality care and services provided by Susan G. Komen to improve and save the lives of those impacted by breast cancer

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the 80th edition of the biggest women’s U.S. golf tournament starting on May 29, Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, is once again proud to partner with Tokio Marine HCC (TMHCC), one of the world’s leading specialty insurers, and Nelly Korda, the number one-ranked women’s golfer in the world, to support efforts to end breast cancer and bring vital resources to those affected by the disease.

This year alone, it is estimated that 316,9501 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer for the first time. Tragically, it is also expected that 42,1701 will succumb to the disease, which disregards age, gender, socio-economic status or location.

Latest research indicates that by making modern treatments accessible to everyone, roughly one-third of U.S. breast cancer deaths could be prevented. In support of this cause, TMHCC will once again support Susan G. Komen’s Swing for a Cure campaign by donating $5,000 for every birdie and $10,000 for every eagle that Korda scores during the tournament, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $50,000.

Extending its support for this year’s campaign, TMHCC will also donate $25,000 should Korda shoot a hole in one during the tournament, $100,000 should she win by three strokes, $500,000 should she win by four, and $1 million should she win by five or more.

"We are so excited to be spearheading this fantastic partnership again this year, extending our support for such a worthy cause. At TMHCC, a sense of responsibility and duty to our community has always been a key driving force behind our work. It is with great pride that we are able to collaborate with Susan G. Komen and Nelly Korda to raise awareness of breast cancer, fund research for critical treatment, and one day eradicate it as a life-threatening disease,” said Tokio Marine HCC’s CEO Susan Rivera.

“At Susan G. Komen, we believe in the power of women supporting women — lifting each other up through challenges and triumphs alike,” said Paula Schneider, President & CEO of Susan G. Komen. “That’s why we’re once again so proud to stand beside Nelly, a true champion on and off the course, helping to shine a light on the critical needs of families facing breast cancer. In fact, last year alone, thanks to the generosity of supporters like TMHCC, Komen was able to deliver nearly 43,000 direct patient services and $7.5 million in financial assistance to thousands of individuals navigating breast cancer. We’re deeply grateful to TMHCC for their ongoing partnership, and we’ll be cheering Nelly on every step of the way!”

To learn more, follow the campaign and make donations, please visit www.swingforcure.com.

As part of the Tokio Marine Group family, TMHCC is driven by the philosophy of "Inspiring Confidence. Accelerating Progress.” As a socially responsible organization that looks beyond profit, TMHCC helps build more resilient economies, industries and societies in a rapidly changing world. This has been TMHCC’s mission since its founding and will remain its guiding purpose.

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $74 billion as of March 31, 2025. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, ‘A++’ (Superior) from AM Best, and ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.



About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.



