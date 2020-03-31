Theos Medical System Launches Pixie Tunes Pregnancy Headphones for Moms to Share Music and Talk to the Baby in the Womb

Theos Medical Systems, a leading manufacturer of consumer launches the revolutionary Pixie Tunes baby bump pregnancy headphone system for mom’s-to-be.

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theos Medical Systems, a leading manufacturer of consumer products announced today the launch of Pixie Tunes baby bump pregnancy speakers for mom’s to share music, sound and talk to their baby in the womb.Pixie Tunes is a revolutionary pregnancy speaker system which safely delivers soft, low-frequency sounds to the unborn baby from an iPhone, iPad, Android or mp3 player. Pixie Tunes helps moms-to-be bond with their baby and share special moments with them. Pixie Tunes is available in two versions; Premium and Elite.Pixie Tunes Premium incorporates state of the art high fidelity active speakers with safe sound level technology. The active speaker system has built in volume control and amplitude limiter to safely play back sounds to your baby. The maximum volume level is similar to mother and father speaking aloud to their baby in the womb. Simply insert into your phone or portable audio device and its ready to play.Pixie Tunes Elite transform your Apple Air Pods headphones, Samsung headphones and regular headphones into belly bump speakers. Open the product, place your headphones into Pixie Tunes and close; you are ready to play your favorite sounds to your bundle of joy.Pixie Tunes Premium and Elite attach to the belly using reusable medical grade skin-safe silicone adhesive patches. The adhesives can be placed on the belly and adjusted based on baby's position for maximum comfort to the mother. Specially designed reusable silicone adhesives will not leave any residue on skin nor stain clothing and each pair lasts several weeks.Unlike traditional pregnancy headphones, Pixie Tunes does not need any belts, straps, buckles or special clothing. The lightweight system is easy to adjust will not irritate skin. No on/off switch or settings needed. Mom’s-to-be can use Pixie Tunes at home, work, on a walk, wherever they like. The system can also be used with pregnancy support garment or maternity pant. Moms can play their favorite sounds, music or talk to your baby in the womb Includes precision stereo audio splitter so mom or dad can simultaneously listen to what is being played to your baby in the womb!To promote launch of Pixie Tunes, the company has launched its website where visitors can check out detailed product features, watch videos and read customer reviews. The company also announced that effective immediately, all domestic customers will get free shipping on purchase of Pixie Tunes. To celebrate the product launch, customers can save up to $5 on already low prices of Pixie Tunes when ordered online.According to a company spokesperson, “We are thrilled and proud to debut Pixie Tunes for expecting mothers. Connecting with your baby is emotional and essential to our customers who are looking to understand novel ways to bond with their baby. Pixie Tunes is truly another way we are committed to creating the best possible experience for our customers. We are certain that Pixie Tunes will be a leader in the pregnancy speaker space. The novel design and high-quality components make Pixie Tunes the perfect baby shower gift for expecting moms and best in class womb music player. With the new product launch, we expect an increase in website visitors and product consumption. We look forward to feedback and the exciting new developments to come.”Designed and engineered in USA, Pixie Tunes are available for purchase on Walmart and Amazon in addition to the Pixie Tunes website. Prior to releasing the product to consumers, the company tested the product with several moms.“Prior to releasing Pixie Tunes, we worked closely with several moms-to-be who reviewed both Pixie Tunes Premium and Pixie Tunes Elite and what we got was excellent, invaluable feedback. We received inputs from real users on audio quality, shape, form factor, overall aesthetics and functionality. What many mothers wanted was the ability to simultaneously listen to sounds with their baby and the ability to talk to their baby. We transformed how that was done traditionally with Pixie Tunes. While Pixie Tunes Premium provides high-fidelity stereo sounds to the baby, Pixie Tunes Elite is a brilliant option for mom’s who want to continue to use their existing in-ear headphones.” said a company spokesperson.



