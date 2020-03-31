Hoyer Statement on the Trump Administration’s Rule Rolling Back Fuel Economy Standards

“With this rule, the Trump Administration continues to jeopardize the health and wellbeing of communities across America. At a time when we should be doing all we can to boost public health, and when the auto industry and its workers are under tremendous stress, it is deeply disappointing that the Trump Administration would move forward with this rule. “When President Obama reached a historic agreement with automakers, workers, and states, he put our country at the forefront of the global effort to address the climate crisis, committing our carmakers to producing vehicles that would be at least 5% more fuel efficient each year. The Trump Administration’s slashing of that goal to just 1.5% a year is a shameful abandonment of United States’ leadership in the fight against climate change. “Democrats will not allow America to abandon the fight against the global climate crisis, nor will we allow this Administration to stifle innovation in one of America’s most dynamic industries. That’s why we passed the Climate Action Now Act last year to reassert the goals of the Paris Climate Accord. It’s why the Energy and Commerce Committee, the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, and a number of other House committees have held over 120 hearings on climate change over the past year and are working on legislation to address emissions standards, fuel efficiency, and environmental protection. “The world is moving toward a clean-energy economy. The United States must lead that effort – not surrender it to our global competitors and sacrifice the health, prosperity, and general welfare of Americans in the process.”