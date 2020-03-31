Domestic Violence Victims Have More To Fear Than COVID19–New Website Aims To Prevent Intimate Partner Homicide

Survivors of intimate partner homicide attempts featured in Finding Jenn's Voice Voices4Change Logo Finding Jenn's Voice Film Poster

Responding to the increased risk for intimate partner homicide during the COVID-19 pandemic, Voices4Change offers free film streaming, resources, and training.

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, 50,000 women are murdered by their partners or family members worldwide and in the United States more than 4 women each day are killed by intimate partners. With the spread of Covid-19 and the subsequent orders for social distancing, the risks to victims of intimate partner violence are on the rise. Law enforcement officials across the country and around the world are already reporting an uptick in domestic violence calls amid fears that the current crisis increases the likelihood of lethal or near-lethal abuse.Domestic violence perpetrators frequently use isolation to control, intimidate and facilitate their abuse. With more and more communities facing a lock down, victims find themselves literally imprisoned with their abusers, with none of their usual support systems (i.e. work, school, community) available to escape the violence. It’s a situation that some have described as a “ticking time bomb” ( https://nomore.org/listening-from-home/ ).“As a survivor of domestic and gun violence, I’ve been describing the situation of women and children being isolated at home right now with an abuser as a powder keg,” said Kate Ranta, featured in FINDING JENN’S VOICE and author of Killing Kate: A Story of Turning Abuse and Tragedy into Transformation and Triumph.“ Abusers thrive in situations exactly like this, where they have complete power and control. Their victims are trapped, and it’s extremely volatile and dangerous.”During this time of uncertainty and fear, many people are turning to online resources for information and support. Voices4Change .net is a digital resource for intimate partner violence survivors and professionals. The site offers online training for healthcare professionals and law enforcement, discussion forums for survivors and professionals, and a portal to FINDING JENN’S VOICE.FINDING JENN’S VOICE is an award-winning documentary film which examines the risks of homicide during pregnancy and reveals the nature of abusive relationships. Featuring the stories of survivors of intimate partner homicide attempts and grounded in the research of leading domestic violence experts, the film paints a picture of intimate partner violence that looks beyond the black eye.Filmmaker and social worker Tracy Schott observes, “Film is a powerful medium in creating social change. Through this website, we hope to change the horrific statistics and consequences of intimate partner violence by helping people recognize abusive relationships before they become deadly. Given the increased dangers associated with social distancing, I think it’s important to remove any financial obstacles to getting this information where it can save lives.”Schott has partnered with a number of organizations who are helping to get the word out to their constituents about this offer: Conference on Crimes Against Women, Global Peace Film Festival, Global Rights for Women, JWI (Jewish Women International Alliance to End Domestic Abuse), Respond Against Violence, Women Count USA, and 1GEN have all pledged to support this effort. “We’re committed to offering this service for free for the month of April but hope to find the support to continue to do so indefinitely,” says Schott.Individuals and organizations interested in joining Voices4Change are encouraged to reach out to info@voices4change.net.ABOUT SCHOTT PRODUCTIONSVoices4Change was created by Tracy Schott, MSW, MS owner of Schott Productions. Ms. Schott worked as a child and family therapist, specializing in child sexual abuse cases for 15 years. In 2000, she made the unusual career change to film and video production with a goal of creating social change through media. In addition to FINDING JENN’S VOICE, Schott Productions has created television content, commercials and short films, many dealing with mental health and social issues. Schott Productions is based in Pennsylvania.

Finding Jenn's Voice Trailer



