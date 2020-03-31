Digital Marketing Firm Offers Free Services and Toolkit To Help Businesses Most Impacted By COVID-19

inSegment Digital Marketing Agency Boston

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- inSegment , an award-winning full-service digital marketing and demand generation agency, today announced a campaign to help support business most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. inSegment is offering free Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audits, complimentary Paid Media consultations, and website buildouts at a fraction of the cost ready in just a matter of days to help companies get their digital house in order as quickly as possible.“In the face of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we at inSegment understand companies of all sizes are facing new challenges, uncertainty, and an evolving business landscape. Now more than ever, a strong digital presence is needed to help weather this storm.”inSegment has also today released a COVID-19 Marketing Toolkit full of resources and recommendations to help companies succeed at this difficult time. Notably, this toolkit provides access to 100 free B2B leads in partnership with inSegment’s sister company INFUSEmedia, free inbound marketing resources, recommendations for updating your site and Google My Business page, tips on managing your Facebook and Instagram presence, links to playbooks for transitioning to digital events and conferencing, and a number of additional helpful resources and articles.“Businesses of all shapes and sizes are being called to innovate and think digitally. This critical moment is challenging small to mid-size businesses in unprecedented ways and a robust digital strategy is needed to survive. This is where we come. inSegment has all-hands on deck helping our partners effectively navigate this changing landscape.”About inSegmentinSegment is an innovative and results-driven, full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in SEO, SEM, demand generation, custom web solutions, website and online presence design and implementation, advanced analytics, email marketing, social strategies, conversion optimization, and recapture marketing. inSegment has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private U.S. companies four years in a row, selected as a SmartCEO Future 50 award-winner, and ranked on the Boston Business Journal’s Fast 50. Headquartered in Boston, inSegment serves global to local companies in B2B technology, financial services, and higher education verticals. For more information, please visit www.insegment.com



