In Response to COVID-19, Software Company InspectionXpert Offers Free Access to US Manufacturers

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InspectionXpert announces they will extend free trials of their inspection planning and reporting software from now to June 1st, 2020. InspectionXpert is used by over 1,500 precision manufacturers to balloon part drawings, create inspection reports, and import CMM data for first article inspection reports, PPAP dimensional results reports, and custom inspection reports.

“We are in an unprecedented time in all of our lives, it is imperative that we support each other in any way possible. We would like to do our part to help the many job shops that may be struggling at this moment.” says Brandon Chaney, General Manager at InspectionXpert.

• InspectionXpert will be available for anyone who needs it from now to June 1st, 2020, no strings attached.

• For InspectionXpert customers, there will be no limits on the number of users and all customers will have access to Advanced features from now to June 1st, 2020.

• InspectionXpert will host free live webinars daily with product experts who will answer questions and partner with users to get them implemented quickly.

For more information, view the statement from Brandon Chaney, General Manager at InspectionXpert on Youtube: https://youtu.be/DJRdJOeEkeU

About InspectionXpert: InspectionXpert was awarded “#5 Best Places to Work in the Triangle” by the Triangle Business Journal in 2019. Founded in 2008, InspectionXpert has helped thousands of quality professionals in precision manufacturing improve their inspection process for quality assurance.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.