B.O.S. BETTER ONLINE SOLUTIONS LTD. ANNOUNCES FILING OF 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

/EIN News/ -- RISHON LEZION, Israel, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BOSC), a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics, announced today that it filed its annual report containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report is available on the Company’s website ( http://www.boscorporate.com ). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.



About BOS

BOS is a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics. BOS offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The Company’s Supply Chain division provides electronic components mainly for the aerospace, defense and other industries worldwide including electronic components services of consolidation from a vast number of suppliers, long term scheduling and kitting.

