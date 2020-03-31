Bikini Wax Services: Sugaring vs Waxing — What You Need to Know

A natural bikini waxing alternative, learn about sugaring, the painless alternative to waxing.

When it comes to effective hair removal techniques, sugaring and waxing are both popular alternatives to shaving. But which method is better? Least painful? Waxing has been a popular salon offering for decades. Still, increasing numbers of people are searching for Brazilian sugar wax near me because they've come to understand the benefits that sugaring features. Learn about the similarities and differences between these two popular shaving alternatives. If you are looking for a bikini waxing service instead of searching bikini wax near me, look at LA Bikini's Sugaring method.

What is Waxing?

To remove hair by the waxing technique, technicians will apply hard or soft wax—usually a combination of both—to the person's eyebrows, legs, back, or bikini line. The wax is applied in the same direction that the hair grows. Once the wax has sufficiently dried, the technician will pull off the wax in the opposite direction of the hair's growth. Pulling hair out by the root is useful but can be painful. There's an 'ouch' factor with waxing not seen when sugaring.

What Is Sugaring?

Sugaring is the modern painless way for excellent hair removal results. It features a sugar-based paste that is all-natural and has no preservatives, unlike wax. To perform sugaring for hair removal, technicians will apply the sugar paste in the opposite direction of the hair growth. This is important to note, as it is the opposite of the first step in the old waxing method. Your technician will remove the sugaring paste in the direction that the hair is growing. The result is considerably less pain than what one typically experiences with waxing.

What Are the Pros and Cons for Waxing?

Waxing has been one of the few popular hair removal methods for decades. Unfortunately, it can be painful, causing people to squirm in the salon while undergoing the process. Waxing removes hair from the root, which is a replacement for shaving. The process not only removes the hair but also exfoliates, so it removes dead skin cells as well. Many salons feature waxing, so it's easy to come by if you're in need of a hair-removal session.

Waxing does have some downsides, however. It hurts. The pain associated with bikini wax is real. The pain isn't always a momentary discomfort either. Many people leave their waxing session with inflamed, irritated skin. They may need to use creams or ointments to soothe the skin and cannot go out into the sun until it heals, or the discomfort will only increase.

Wax is an adhesive. So, it's going to hurt when it's ripped or torn off—no matter how gentle the technician tries to be.

The wax itself can be problematic. Most people don't know what's in it. It typically contains a mixture of resin, oils, and other preservatives along with beeswax. The chemicals contained in wax mixtures can actually burn the skin and increase the risk of a painful infection. Instead of silky smooth skin, people can be left with inflamed skin that's painful to the touch.

Another issue with waxing is that it can only be applied once, due to the harsh nature of the procedure. So, if the wax doesn't pull out all the hair beneath it, you can be left with broken hairs in place or patches of hair that didn't adhere to the wax.

The Pros and Cons of Sugaring

Sugaring can help you get that silky smooth skin you crave—and typically with less pain than the waxing technique. There's really little to fear about all-natural sugaring paste because it doesn't contain the harsh chemicals that wax does. Instead, its ingredients are sugar, water, and lemon. Some makers may add honey or botanical oils to make their proprietary mixes. Just like wax, the sugaring paste exfoliates the skin, but more gently, which is why people report less pain when they're experiencing this method. And because there is less pain and skin irritation, the paste can be reapplied if needed during a single session.

Sugaring wax is not an adhesive, so it doesn't adhere to your live skin cells. There also aren't any chemicals that can burn your skin. So, you won't have that ouch factor you experience with waxing. The gentle ingredients won't cause your skin to become inflamed or irritated either. Unlike wax, bacterias don't breed in sugar paste, so you have less to be concerned about on the infection front too!

Is there a downside to sugaring? Not really—except, not all salons offer it! If you want to try sugaring instead of waxing, you'll need to find a salon that provides this service and LA Bikini in Mobile does just that! Fortunately, as sugaring grows in popularity, the LA Bikini experience is evolving to meet that demand and the Mobile saloon is growing in size and in local popularity

