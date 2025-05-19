Care to Stay Home of Spokane Valley Earns 2025 Caring Super Star Award and Great Place to Work® Certification

We’re honored to be recognized for the care we provide and the culture we’ve built.” — Rob Fraser, Owner of Care to Stay Home of Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care to Stay Home of Spokane Valley, a leading provider of in-home care, is proud to announce it has received the 2025 Caring Super Star Award from Caring.com and has been officially Great Place to Work® Certified, recognizing both exceptional client care and a strong, supportive workplace culture.

Caring Super Star of 2025

The Caring Super Star Award honors senior care providers with a consistent track record of top-rated client reviews on Caring.com, the longest-running senior care review platform online. Care to Stay Home earned this recognition after meeting stringent criteria and undergoing an in-depth review and audit of thousands of consumer ratings. This distinction highlights the organization’s ongoing commitment to compassionate, high-quality care.

Great Place to Work® Certified

The Great Place to Work® Certification is based on direct employee feedback and a rigorous methodology that evaluates trust, pride, and workplace culture. As a certified organization, Care to Stay Home demonstrates a strong commitment to its team, empowering caregivers and staff to thrive in a purpose-driven environment.

“We’re honored to be recognized for the care we provide and the culture we’ve built,” said Rob Fraser, Owner of Care to Stay Home of Spokane Valley. “Our team is dedicated to helping clients live safely and comfortably at home — and we support each other in that mission every day.”

Care to Stay Home offers personalized in-home care services across Spokane Valley, including companionship, personal care, and specialized support for dementia and chronic conditions. Services are customized to meet each client’s unique needs and delivered by trained, compassionate caregivers. Whether for a few hours a week or around-the-clock care, their goal is to help clients live safely and comfortably at home.

For more information, visit https://www.spokanecaretostayhome.com/ or call (509)785-6993.

