NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POS Terminal Market Outlook 2017-2030 – by Goldstein Market Intelligence

According to the Goldstein Market Intelligence forecast , Developing countries such as Brazil, China and India are growing at a faster rate in the implementation of POS terminals within the country. In 2015, European countries such as Germany, France and Spain introduced laws which limit cash transactions. In France, usage of cash over USD 1080 is now an illegal act in the country.

Globally, the research study reflects that factors such as nativity, security, ease of use, availability, convenience, intention to use, complexity of the technology are among the top factors influencing the use of POS terminals. The future of payments is obvious that the way we pay for goods and services, online as well as offline, is about to change radically due to emerging digital services. China has emerged as a mobile-first country, that sets the standards for mCommerce shopping as well as mobile POS-solutions very high.

Market dynamic / Drivers & Restraints to Market Growth

Large players such as PayPal, Apple, Amazon & Facebook are putting significant amounts of money into online and mobile payment solutions. The ongoing development from separate online shops towards integrated online shopping ecosystems, in particular the merger of shopping and social media / messaging, enables new business models and opportunities for digital payment methods.

Payment gateways, though they’re not always used, provide the ability to switch between payment processors without having to make significant changes to a store’s payment application. Software vendors provide the payment application and other software used in the payment process.

Covered in this POS Terminal Market Report are

“POS Terminal Market Outlook 2030” by Goldstein Research contains detailed overview of POS Terminal Market in terms of market segmentation by analysis basis, therapy type and geography. The Report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis of POS Terminal Market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players covered in this POS Terminal Market report are:

• IBM

• Ingenico

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Verifone Systems Inc.

• PAX Technology

• Equinox Payments

• SZZT Electronics Co., LTD

• First Data

• Spire Payments

• NCR Corporation

• MICROS Systems Inc.

• CyberNet

• Hewlett-Packard Company

• Dspread Technology

• Panasonic Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Fujian Newland Payment Technology

• Hangzhou Sunyard

• NEC Corporation

• Castles Technology

• BBPOS

• Bitel

• Centerm

• Squirrel Systems

• Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd (NEXGO)

Further, POS Terminal Market Report encompasses the major trends & opportunities, market dynamics and other growth factors of the market. POS Terminal Market outlook also comprises of key challenges, risk analysis, BPS analysis, SWOT Analysis and Market Attractiveness. The report also highlights the expert analysis to provide a complete overview of the market including the PESTLE analysis of each region and country.

