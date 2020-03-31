Singapore Rice Industry Outlook 2017-2030 – By Goldstein Market Intelligence

Singapore had 347,000 metric tons utilization of rice in 2017, which was totally imported from Vietnam, Thailand and India.

According to the Goldstein Market Intelligence forecast, Singapore had 347,000 metric tons utilization of rice in 2017, which was totally imported from Vietnam, Thailand and India. For a long time Thailand had been significant exporter of rice to Singapore however since 2013 India surpassed Thailand.

Singapore imports jasmine rice, Vietnamese rice and numerous others, yet Vietnamese rice present more prominent rivalry to supply of different assortments of rice in Singapore because of the utilization of trend setting innovation in its creation that beats the Singapore guidelines. Despite current strong competition from other main rice exporters (especially India), Thailand is projected to remain the top exporter over the baseline. The baseline assumes that Thailand will decouple its export prices through government-to-government sales to recover from the loss of exports as a result of the paddy price-pledging scheme.

Market dynamic / Drivers & Restraints to Market Growth

SINGAPOREAN traders are ready to import more Thai rice, including for re-export to third countries, as long as its quality is good, its prices are stable, and the Thai government does not implement any more farmer-subsidy programmes. Moreover, as Singapore is a centre of regional trading, it could help Thailand distribute its rice to third countries. Thailand can still increase its rice yield potential. In addition, its present yield is still far below its yield potential. Based on the current trend, by 2030, overall rice production in Thailand is likely to increase as it is still producing below its yield potential.

Covered in this Singapore Rice Industry Market 2017-2030 Report are

The Report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis of Singapore Rice Industry Market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players covered in this report are:

Kubota Rice Industry (SGP) Pte Ltd

Singvina PTE LTD

Saachi Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Centuria International

Midfa

Global RiTrader

Dashmesh Singapore PTE. LTD.

Further, Singapore Rice Industry Market Report encompasses the major trends & opportunities, market dynamics and other growth factors of the market. Singapore Rice Industry Market outlook also comprises of key challenges, risk analysis, BPS analysis, SWOT Analysis and Market Attractiveness.

