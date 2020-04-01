Teguar Publishes Computer and Touchscreen Cleaning Guide Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

A pdf version is available for download and print from Teguar's website

As a provider of touchscreen panel computers and tablets used in industrial and medical applications, Teguar shares tips on disinfecting computers for COVID-19.

A great way to build confidence with your customers is to publicly display your cleaning procedure, so they know the measures you are taking to protect them.” — Shira Sagal, Marketing Manager for Teguar Computers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19, Teguar is distributing information on ways to effectively disinfect computers, especially touchscreens and other surfaces used by multiple people on a regular basis.With the rapid spread of COVID-19, concerns about cleaning and sanitizing surfaces have never been greater, particularly in public areas where many people come in contact with a surface. Touchscreen computers are all around us, in kiosks, digital signage, healthcare facilities, manufacturing plants, at the grocery store, and on our appliances."A great way to build confidence with your customers is to publicly display your cleaning procedure, so they know the measures you are taking to protect them" says Shira Sagal, Marketing Manager for Teguar Computers. "We hope that our free downloadable guide will be used by businesses to demonstrate that they have a sense of control over their own sanitation efforts during this otherwise uncertain time."While the one page cleaning guide is designed to be short, easily digestible, and easy to read from a short distance, Teguar has also published a more thorough guide to disinfecting touchscreens and computers on their website. The blog goes into detail on how to disinfect a number of devices including phones, tablets, personal computers, industrial computers, fanless PCs, antimicrobial computers, and stainless steel computers.Teguar also provides a list of chemicals and cleaning solutions from the CDC for use on various computer surfaces like glass, aluminum, anti-microbial plastic, stainless steel, and more.The one page touchscreen and computer cleaning guide, designed to be printed and posted in public areas, is available to download free of charge by clicking the link below. Teguar's longer, more detailed guide on disinfecting computers and touchscreens can be read in full on their website, which is also linked below.



