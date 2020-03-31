Reprocessed Medical Device Market Outlook 2017-2030 – by Goldstein Market Intelligence

“One trend is partnering with the vendor in order to understand and buy the reprocess medical devices.

According to the Goldstein Market Intelligence forecast, “One trend is partnering with the vendor in order to understand and buy the reprocess medical devices. While the vendor community is divided about the benefits of reprocessing devices, many product vendors and consultancies offer services to assist hospitals in reprocessing and reusing devices.”

Recent studies on medical devices market suggest that until a decade back, medical device reprocessing was mostly performed by hospital staffs within a hospital setting, and without any proper regulations and guidelines. However, with the introduction of FDA reprocessing guidelines, medical device reprocessing is being adopted gradually across the globe. Hence, at present, most hospitals and healthcare facilities outsource medical device reprocessing to qualified third party service providers. . Encouraging regulatory policies and the increased use of reprocessed medical devices across the healthcare sector are likely to seal North America’s dominance in the global frontier through the forecast period. Moreover, reduced pricing and improved quality of reprocessed medical devices are some of the additional factors driving the growth of the market.

Market dynamic / Drivers & Restraints to Market Growth

 The trend toward sustainability and lowering VOCs continues to pick up steam in the Reprocessed Medical Device market. "VOC and related regulations continue to be implemented and expanded dictating manufacturers to formulate new and more environmentally friendly products. Cost effectiveness and innovation in Reprocessed Medical Devices are propelling the market growth of Reprocessed Medical Device and is expected to impact the growth positively. However , the major restraining factors of the global air purifiers market are placing of air purification systems as luxury goods and high pricing of products restricting in consumption. Moreover, the major opportunities for the global air purifiers market is upsurge in disposable income globally.

Centurion Medical Products Corporation

Hygia Health Services Inc.

Medline ReNewal

MidWest Reprocessing Center

ReNu Medical Inc.

Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Stryker Sustainability Solutions Inc.

SureTek Medical

Vanguard AG.

