Navotar Launches New Daily Planner

A leading Auto Rental software company Navotar has come up with a Daily Planner that makes managing your fleet much easier and efficient.

ORLANDO , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navotar has done it yet again, this time around they have come up with a useful tool for any car rental business. As introducing new features and continuous improvement is one of the top priority areas Navotar focuses in, this time of the year Navotar has launched its updated and powerful Daily Planner.Daily Planner is similar to a calendar with the vehicles and slots corresponding to the dates where the empty slots can be used for bookings while the used slots are marked in different colors to denote the status of the fleet like vehicles on reservation, rent, quotation, agreement etc. The main goal of this calendar based system is to allow the users to make bookings in a very convenient way understanding their entire fleet status with a single view which would ultimately lead to a proper work flow preventing duplicate bookings and other common confusions that could take place.Any car rental company using a software today can have this feature, our concept is not to have this for the sake of it but having this feature in an easy and a convenient way. The new daily planner is an improved and better version of the previous versions with a super cool user interface and user experience with many features including drag and drop which would ultimately satisfy the end user in whole.If you haven't tried using the daily planner, now it's the right time to start using. It is a product of one of the award winning auto rental software producers. If you are a car rental company looking for a car rental software , Navotar is the market leader and the best choice to go with due to its many unique and useful features and quality, which has made them stand out from the rest.You can visit Navotar.com and try the new Daily Planner along with the car rental software for FREE.



