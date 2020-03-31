Tasty Tie® - The First Wearable Baby Teething Tie

Tasty Tie®

Mom-Invented & Patented. A stylish solution that prevents the constant dropping of most teething toys. Provides endless stimulating CRINKLE entertainment.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momtrepreneur, Erin Pate, wanted to create the ultimate teething toy for her son. After her frustration with other baby teethers on the market, Erin invented the Tasty Tie® - a stylish solution that prevents the constant dropping of most teething toys. The Tasty Tie® clips on safely and securely to any baby outfit, providing endless entertainment. It provides all- day access for babies who want to soothe their sore gums or just play with it to hear the stimulating crinkle sound it makes.

The Tasty Tie® is available in 12 different color/pattern styles. It is made with BPA and phthalate-free, 100% food grade silicone and soft, breathable, water-resistant fabric that is machine washable. Tasty Tie® has been tested by a 3rd party authorized lab to ensure it meets or exceeds all federal safety requirements.

The Tasty Tie® has received several awards and honors, including the 2020 National Parenting Product Award and the 2020 Best New Product Award from Baby & Children’s Product News. It has also received the Mom’s Choice Award and the Seal of the Approval from The National Parenting Center.

Parents who use and love the Tasty Tie® have said it is a lifesaver on car rides and during church, and it is the perfect Easter basket stuffer or holiday gift, baby shower gift or present for a baby's baptism or 1st birthday. Parents say the Tasty Tie® helps children who are more orally fixated that need something to chew on instead of the collars of their shirts or sleeves.

Click HERE for a video featuring Erin Pate talking about the Tasty Tie® and to see the product in action!

To feature this story and for more information, please check out the website OR contact Erin Pate at (336) 202-7962 OR email erin@tastytie.com.

