Cocoa Powder Market To Reach USD 3.06 Billion By 2027

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cocoa powder market is expected to reach USD 3.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing application of cocoa powder.Cocoa powder finds application in chocolate & confectionery products as a flavoring agent and a colorant. In confectionery, cocoa powder is utilized in large quantities as compared to other flavor ingredients and as a result of its chemical composition, cocoa powder has a high impact on the nutritional values, as well as the shelf life of the products. Besides, the negative zeta-potential and small size of the particles of cocoa powder are accountable for having a strong influence on the texture of certain food products.The consumption of cocoa is advantageous for the functioning of platelets and blood vessels and in maintaining blood pressure. A cocoa beverage is found to reverse the endothelial dysfunction observed in hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and coronary artery disease. Cocoa is beneficial in augmenting the local levels of L-arginine necessary for the synthesis of Nitric oxide (NO) by endothelial NO synthase. Nitric oxide from endothelium helps in the relaxation of vascular muscle cells as well as prevents platelet adhesion and aggregation and leukocyte adhesion and migration, among others.Click to get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2691 In the cosmetic industry, one of the uses of cocoa powder is in the soap making process, where it is used to give the soap a pleasant natural brown color. Commonly used products that may comprise cocoa powder are lip balm, face masks, bath bombs, shampoos & conditioners, scrubs, lotions, ointments, massage oils, creams, and facial toners.Further key findings from the report suggest• Dutch-processed cocoa powder finds application in homemade ice cream, chocolate desserts, and hot chocolate recipes. Unsweetened cocoa on being treated with an alkali, for neutralizing the acidic effect, forms Dutch-processed cocoa powder.• By distribution channel, the offline distribution channel contributed to a larger market share in 2018 and is likely to observe a growth rate of 1.5% in the forecast period. Offline channel is the most preferred channel for distribution as it includes the opportunity for customers to create personal connections with business, which is beneficial in building loyalty.• By application, cosmetics is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 3.3% in the forecast period. Cocoa powder provides various skincare benefits, such as promoting the health of skin tissues, and firm and renew new skin cells, among others. Moreover, it functions as an antioxidant and aids in repairing damaged skin, enhances blood flow to the skin, and absorption of UV light into the skin.• The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate of 3.5% in the period 2019-2026. The high growth rate of the APAC region may be attributed to the growing demand for cocoa powder from the food & beverage industry. Further, changing food habits of the people in the region is causative of the growth of the market.• Key participants include Cargill Incorporated, Nestle, Barry Callebaut, Jindal Cocoa, Carlyle Cocoa, Ghirardelli, Mars Incorporated, Puratos Group, Swiss Chalet Fine Products, and Cocoa Processing Company, among others.Buy your Exclusive copy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2691 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cocoa powder market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• Natural Cocoa Powder• Dutch Process Cocoa Powder• OthersDistribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• Online• OfflineApplication Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• Chocolate & Confectionery• Bakery• Beverage• Functional Food• Pharmaceutical• CosmeticsRegional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• Latin Americao Brazil• MEABrowse the Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cocoa-powder-market About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



