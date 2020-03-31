There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,796 in the last 365 days.

Dear Colleague: Update on the House Floor Schedule

Dear Colleague:   First, let me thank all of you for the work you have done to respond quickly and effectively to the health crisis that confronts our people, our country, and the global community. We passed three important bills in a short period of time and in a bipartisan way. Undoubtably there is more that we must do, and we will do it.  

