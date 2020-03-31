Dear Colleague: Update on the House Floor Schedule
Dear Colleague: First, let me thank all of you for the work you have done to respond quickly and effectively to the health crisis that confronts our people, our country, and the global community. We passed three important bills in a short period of time and in a bipartisan way. Undoubtably there is more that we must do, and we will do it.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.