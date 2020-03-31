Amuka Esports opens second esports venue with acquisition of EZY Mode in Windsor

EZY Mode in Windsor

Amuka Esports adds second location in Windsor with plans to expand across Ontario.

The future of gaming in Windsor looks bright!” — Stephen Chowtee, head of marketing at EZY Mode

TORONTO / WINDSOR, ON, CANADA, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amuka Esports has announced it is expanding to a second esports venue in Windsor, Ont., with the acquisition of EZY Mode Inc. (EZY Mode). Founded by long-time friends Dean Hayes, Matt Deleersnyder and Stephen Chowtee, EZY Mode is Windsor’s first and only esports lounge. The location features nearly 4,000 square feet of gaming space with 28 game stations, a full-service bar, and tournaments 3-4 nights per week.

Over the past several years, the greater Windsor area has emerged as one of the strongest esports markets in Canada, anchored by a strong collegiate esports program at Lambton and St. Clair College.

“With deep-rooted tradition in competitive gaming, from LAN of the Dead, to No Mans LAN, and Saint Gaming Live, Windsor is filled to the brim with enthusiastic individuals determined to make esports happen. We are not just the organizers but also the players, so we always come at it from the ground level,” said Dean Hayes, co-founder and head of IT of EZY Mode.

EZY Mode will also be making some upgrades that will greatly benefit the gaming community, according to co-founder and head of operations Matt Deleersnyder. “With the help of Amuka Esports, we are super excited to expand our food offerings, update our gaming stations and increase the prize pools for our tournaments. We are looking forward to doing bigger and better things to help build the gaming community in Windsor!” he said.

One of the most important revenue drivers for EZY Mode is weekly and monthly tournaments. Stephen Chowtee, co-founder and head of marketing of EZY Mode added, “Working with our new partners like Mount Phenom, we can take advantage of their experience with setting up global tournaments and bringing them into Windsor. Another synergy is the ability to host online tournaments. Having two locations, with more to come, we can now combine our events to create a higher level of competition and gaming experience. The future of gaming in Windsor looks bright!”

Having a second location in Windsor will give Amuka Esports the ability to service a part of southwestern Ontario that was previously out of reach. “Having locations in Toronto and Windsor means we can reach a significant portion of Ontario gamers but there are still many locations without dedicated esports venues and we need to do something about it. We are planning on rolling out new locations in London, Waterloo, Guelph, Hamilton and Kingston over the next 12 months which will give us the scale that we need,” said Amuka Esports CEO Ben Feferman.

About Amuka Esports

Amuka Esports creates localized esports hubs in cities across North America. Each hub consists of a game venue, tournament organizer, content team, merchandise brands and incubator.

About EZY Mode

EZY Mode is a new and innovative esports lounge, bringing popular video games to the Windsor audience using multiple top-of-the-line competitive platforms.

