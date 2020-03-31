Intapp Debuts OnePlace for Marketing

Comprehensive solution leverages client relationship intelligence, experience management, and advanced capabilities that go far beyond traditional CRMs

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp is excited to announce the debut of OnePlace for Marketing – a next-generation, client lifecycle management solution that seamlessly brings together advanced CRM capabilities, relationship intelligence, and experience management all in one place.

Twenty-two firms including – Armstrong Teasdale, Goulston & Storrs, Hodgson Russ, Plesner and Winstead – have already signed on to deploy OnePlace for Marketing in the coming weeks. The new solution heralds the beginning of a new era for Intapp, which this year celebrates 20 years at the vanguard of enterprise-class technology for professional services firms.

Designed to help firms achieve more impactful outcomes from their marketing and business development initiatives, OnePlace for Marketing is the only integrated client development solution in the market today. It bypasses completely the need to stitch together a disparate bunch of capabilities from single-product offerings, and removes the need for users to familiarize themselves with multiple applications and user interfaces.

Featuring a modern, consumer-grade user interface spanning web, mobile and Outlook, OnePlace for Marketing leverages 360-degree client intelligence to help firms build and execute better client and business development plans that promote growth. Built on a highly flexible cloud platform, it combines technology smarts – like zero entry data capture, AI and machine learning, and third party content enrichment – with an unrivalled set of capabilities that enable marketing and business development teams to plan, manage, and deliver end-to-end campaigns and programs for their firms.

As new client Katie Davis, CMO at Armstrong Teasdale, said: “When it comes to selecting the right technology for our firm, we look for advanced solutions that make work easier for our attorneys, and that ultimately help us achieve firm goals. We were attracted to OnePlace for Marketing for a few reasons – we like its interoperability, dynamic reporting and dashboards, and the fact it doesn’t require heavy customization. We also like that key capabilities like quickly generating proposals, accurately tracking outbound marketing activities, and business planning are fully embedded in the solution. It will be exciting to see all of this come together in one place.”

Lavinia Calvert, General Manager for the Marketing and Business Development Business at Intapp, said, “We’re proud to welcome such a progressive line-up of firms to the company we keep, and are delighted to see so much early interest in this new offering.”



“OnePlace for Marketing represents the culmination of three recent and major acquisitions by Intapp that, taken together, fill the need for a unified front office solution spanning the professional services client lifecycle. In six short months, we have brought together the technology and know-how of sister company DealCloud, gwabbit, a market leader in enterprise relationship management (ERM), and OnePlace, a leading provider of cloud-based CRM in the legal sector. The result represents the first manifestation of Intapp’s vision for the future as the industry cloud for financial and professional services.”

