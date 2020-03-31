Florida's “Pitbull” & Miami Mayor Debut Global Anthem at Nightly Patriotic Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower Lighting

Musician "Pitbull" Debuts Global Anthem, “I Believe That We Will Win,” at Miami Nightly Stars & Stripes 10:00 PM Citywide Curfew Tower Lighting at New 700-foot, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper, which Features Largest Electronic U.S. Flag.

This vivid patriotic presentation is a signal to all Americans that we, as a nation, shall remain steadfast and will overcome adversity,” — Nitin Motwani, Managing Principal, Miami Worldcenter Associates.

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and South Florida musician “Pitbull” are debuting the artist’s just-released global anthem, entitled, “I Believe That We Will Win,” at the city’s nightly stars and stripes tower lighting ceremony at the new 700-foot, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami.

In the song, “Pitbull” sings, “You know what spreads faster than any virus? It’s fear.”

The tower lighting occurs nightly when the City of Miami’s 10:00 PM curfew goes into effect until the following morning at 5:00 AM.

Paramount Miami’s one-of-a-kind, technologically-advanced L.E.D. animation system displays a 60-story brilliant beacon of national pride. It is the world’s largest electronic American flag and a 300-foot-high by 150-foot-long ticker-tape style read-out of the phrase, “Believe We Will Win.”

Of his new anthem, Armando Christian Pérez (aka: Pitbull), a 39-year-old native of Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, says, “This is motivational music that emphasizes global strength and pays tribute to healthcare professionals and public servants who are on the frontlines."

Mayor Suarez, who was infected with COVID-19 earlier this month, was released from 18-days of mandatory quarantine after testing negative on Monday.

“I won,” says the Mayor, who reiterated the musical message of Pitbull’s new song. “I believed. I won. I overcame misfortune and I am excited to get-out of quarantine and out in front to lead the people of our city in this battle and to help others who have tested positive.”

This B-Roll feed includes exclusive footage of the mayor’s Monday evening homecoming. He is greeted by children Andrew, Gloriana, and wife Gloria outside their Coconut Grove house.

Tower Lighting

The nightly tower lighting is synchronized with iHeart radio stations and worldwide websites that are broadcasting Pitbull’s new musical salute during every 10PM light show.

At the top of Paramount’s SkyDeck; on its 100-yard-tall by 150-foot-wide crown, is an animated fluttering field of blue and white five-pointed stars. Through the center of the building is a 693-foot-tall glowing vertical stream of red and white stripes.

Motivational Music & Lyrics

“If there's any time to check-in for the world, it's right now. Now is when we take fear, and -- it's not, Forget Everything And Run -- It's Face Everything And Rise," sings Perez.

In the performer’s music video, the South Florida native singer-songwriter, known as “Mr. 305, Mr. Worldwide,” specifically focuses on the inspiration he gains from his hometown of Miami. The Miami-Dade telephone area code is 305.

"Miami taught me how to fight, and I want to give that to everybody in the world right now,” he sings. “Now is when we gotta stick together. We gotta fight hard, show how powerful it is when we come together."

Charitable Donation

All of the proceeds of the sales of, “I Believe That We Will Win,” will be donated to various global charities, according to Perez.

Light Show Hours

Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s, “Believe We Will Win” 10-minute curfew light show, will start at 10:00 PM nightly and will remain active until further notice.

Paramount’s stars and stripes light show ignites every half-hour for a duration of two minutes between the hours of 4:30 AM and sunrise and from sunset until 11:30 PM nightly.

Paramount’s Patriotic Presentation

“This vivid patriotic presentation is a signal to all Americans that we, as a nation, shall remain steadfast and will overcome adversity,” says Nitin Motwani (Knit-In Mott-Wanee), Managing Principal of Miami Worldcenter Associates. “The City of Miami called upon us to provide a sign of spirt and unity and so, in short order, we put our team to work on this light show to bring joy to the hearts of everyone during this time of crisis.”

According to Arthur Falcone, Founder of Miami Worldcenter Associates, “The stars and stripes shining on the South Florida skyline serve as a digital salute not only to people working 'in the trenches', but, is also intended to comfort those who are infected, including one of our congressmen and thousands of other Floridians, Americans, and people around the world.”

Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi emphasizes, “Most of all, these lights burn in remembrance of those who have passed.”

While Mayor Suarez has now been cleared negative, South Florida U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart remains in isolation, having tested positive for COVID-19 less two weeks ago.

Technologically-Advanced Lighting System

The 60-story Paramount super structure is equipped with the world’s most technologically-advanced Color Kinetics light-emitting-diode (LED) animation system..

“There are 14,300 individual light emitting diodes embedded in more than 10,000 panes of high impact glass on Paramount Miami Worldcenter,” explains Kodsi. The lighting system requires 15,000 watts of electricity, which can create a combination of 16.2-million colors. It took three years to design the lighting system and took a team of 12 technicians ten months to install it.

Futuristic Tower of City-of-the-Future

Paramount is the sixth-tallest building south of New York City. It is the soaring signature skyscraper of Miami Worldcenter, which is currently America’s largest urban construction project

Paramount Miami Worldcenter, which opened earlier this year, is considered the world’s most heavily-amenitized, futuristic, luxury residential skyscraper. Among its 41 unique amenities is America’s first Jetsons-Style flying cars SkyPort and the nation’s largest elevated urban deck, which features four-acres of resort style pools, bungalows, tennis courts, and a soccer field overlooking downtown Miami.

The $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter is America’s second-largest real estate development and the city’s new residential, retail, entertainment, hospitality and transportation complex.

There are 569 high rise homes, including 26 penthouses in the Paramount tower. Prices range from $750,000 to $10-million.

