Kontakt.io Expands Software Leadership Team with docoyo Co-Founders to Achieve Next Gen AI Vision

Nicolaj Kirchhof, VP Software Engineering, and Masanori Fujita, VP Software Product Management, joining Kontakt.io.

We’re thrilled to be joining a team that has set the industry standard for quality and pioneering innovation.” — Masanori Fujita, VP Software Product Management

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kontakt.io , the industry leader in Bluetooth-based indoor location services, announced today that the two co-founders of docoyo GmbH & Co. KG Nicolaj Kirchhof and Masanori Fujita will take the position of VP Software Engineering and VP Software Product Management, respectively. Both joined earlier this year to further expand Kontakt.io’s software offering.Their work will focus on expanding two competitive differentiators of Kontakt.io: building the Simon application platform and delivering AI-based workflows that simplify how location data is consumed by enterprises, turning blue dots on a screen into actionable recommendations and data insights.“Kontakt.io is well established as a leader in the location service market. We became familiar with them in 2017 as a customer and so we were able to experience the value Kontakt.io delivers from that perspective. We were impressed by the delightful simplicity of their products right from the start. Software-defined with internet-scale and the enterprise in mind.” says Nicolaj. “With Simon, Kontakt.io’s is uniquely positioned to deliver app-centric, workflow-driven location solutions” adds Masanori. “We’re thrilled to be joining a team that has set the industry standard for quality and pioneering innovation. Kontakt.io continues to forge ahead with a product vision and an AI and Big Data-driven roadmap while rethinking how location data is consumed.”Philipp von Gilsa, CEO at Kontakt.io, commented “Nicolaj and Masanori will significantly contribute to the growth, strategic and operational development of Kontakt.io data-based software products by leveraging their market and vertical expertise to drive the adoption of machine learning, data analytics, pattern recognition, and conversational UI. I’m excited about the new opportunities we will enjoy as a company through their contributions and the further disruption we can bring to the connected enterprise space”.About Kontakt.io: Kontakt.io is a leader in Bluetooth-based indoor location services. Our mission is to simplify the connection of people, locations and things. Kontakt.io’s portfolio of complete IoT and location and condition solutions combines open hardware, software, and cloud to bring real-time visibility, analytics, and AI to operations. Today, we serve over 2,000 customers across diverse sizes and industries, from healthcare, airports, governments and smart buildings. They all use Kontakt.io to reduce emergency incident time, decrease asset search-times, automate manual processes, digitize physical order traceability or prevent machine downtimes.



