Coronavirus has small business trying to make people laugh

At a time like this Myobuddy.com wants to give the world a good laugh and a good massage

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myobuddy.com is the maker of pain relieving massagers. It's their mission to make people feel good when they're hurting. So, at a time when the pandemic has everyone feeling down, they're using humor to lift people up with this TV ad.

Myobuddy Founder, Lillo Furca says, “Maybe people don't want to buy a massager right now because these are tough times, but that doesn't mean we can stop our mission. Whatever we have to do to make people feel better, we're going to do it. Whether it's by giving them a massage or making them smile."

The company is also offering an undisclosed discount during the pandemic when you enter the code: “sale” – The discount is only available on Myobuddy.com for a limited time.

The commercial will be airing on NBC Sports Chicago as they rebroadcast classic Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games. Or you can view it here:



About Myobuddy.com :

Myobuddy offers a full-line of professional strength self-care massagers that provide pain relief and make people feel better. For more information, visit myobuddy.com.



Mike Mulcahy

MikeMulcahy@myobuddy.com

312.768.3068

