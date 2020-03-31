Absolute Offices Now Providing Executive Office Suites at Nine Locations in Albuquerque, NM

One of New Mexico’s leading commercial property and office lease companies has expanded.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Absolute Offices announced today that it is now providing executive office suites in nine locations in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“We’re very excited about this,” said Lisa Hayes, leasing agent and spokesperson for Absolute Offices.

Hayes went on to reveal that all of its executive office buildings provide modern, professional, and affordable office spaces ranging from 70 square feet to 1,400 square feet.

“Our executive office suites are perfect for all types of small businesses and independent professionals including medical professionals, health care providers, law firms, accountants, call centers, technology companies, therapists and more,” Hayes stressed, before adding, “Lease terms as short as six months are available and Wi-Fi and utilities are included in your lease rate.”

Absolute Offices’ locations, according to Hayes, offer contemporary decor, a keyless entry system, on-site mailboxes, refrigerated air conditioning, conference rooms, furnished lobbies with directory signage, break rooms with vending, common area janitorial services and ample parking.

In addition, the company’s office suites are equipped with tenant services, such as maintenance requests, booking a conference room, and other services that can be conveniently booked online.

As for how customers rate Absolute Offices, one customer said, “My experience with absolute offices has been exceptional. The office accommodations and modern amenities that can be found throughout the building allow for a functional and professional work environment. The property manager is incredibly helpful, professional, and an absolute pleasure to work with.”

A second customer added, “We have been leasing several offices for five years from this company. Lisa is fantastic and quick to respond. Great for our growing business.”

For more information, please visit: https://absoluteoffices.com/about/.

###

About Absolute Offices

Absolute Offices is a new division of Coe and Peterson, LLC Commercial Properties which has been providing executive office suites in Albuquerque for the past 11 years. Absolute Offices’ portfolio consists of nine locations with over 250 executive office suites and 165 tenants.

Contact Details:

Lisa Hayes

7001 Menaul Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

United States

Phone: (505) 872-6790

Source: Absolute Offices, LLC



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.