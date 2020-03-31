Global Creative Agency WhereNext Introduces Quarantine Birding

Take a birdwatching road trip along the breathtaking Northern Colombia Birding Trail with National Geographic photographer Keith Ladzinski and Colombian biologist Diego Calderon. Download our free checklist and begin your at-home birding adventure.

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hybrid agency/production company WhereNext—known for its innovative creative campaigns for global brands—is giving homebound quarantiners an exciting way to discover adventure birdwatching while vicariously road-tripping through its epicenter, Colombia.

No longer the domain of tweedy hermit types, birding is now big business—and one of the fastest-growing adventure travel trends globally. In the U.S. alone, birding is a

$41 billion–a–year ecotourism industry. And Colombia is the world’s top destination, with more than 1,900 species to check off your ornithophile life list.

WhereNext is making birding fun and accessible for the entire family, from first timers to professionals, to enjoy from the comfort of their home, living room, kitchen window or backyard, bringing people together virtually and providing a crucial slice of the natural world during this difficult time.

With quarantine birding, you'll identify more than 100 Colombian bird species, both resident and migratory, from the comfort of your armchair, sofa, or hammock. No binoculars required. Just print out the readymade species-spying checklist designed to accompany the WhereNext documentary The Birders, which tells the story of a birdwatching road trip along the breathtaking Northern Colombia Birding Trail with National Geographic photographer Keith Ladzinski and Colombian biologist Diego Calderon. The film is the centerpiece of an integrated campaign for the Colombian Tourism Ministry.

The professional, standard-format birder’s checklist features all of the avian stars of The Birders. Simply hit pause and check species off as you identify them throughout the film.

Viewers can also download the Merlin app from WhereNext’s partners at eBird to help ID any tricky species, or they can explore eBird lists for clues.

“We were all stuck at home with friends and family, looking for fun downtime activities beyond binging on shows, games, and social media,” says WhereNext founder Gregg Bleakney, who directed The Birders. “So we decided to create this interactive seek-and-find experience for ourselves. We enjoyed it so much that we wanted to share it with everybody. Birding has become a passion for everyone at our agency since we created The Birders, but we couldn’t do it while stuck at home—until now.”

If advanced avian fans discover that birding The Birders is too easy, they can try to identify all the birdsong from the film—a true challenge. Virtual birders can share their efforts on Instagram with the hashtag #TheBirders.

