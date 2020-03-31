LoveinSync offers four-weeks of Virtual LOVE SERIES for FREE - Starting April 2

LoveinSync You're Invited Susan & Tina Co-Founders of LoveinSync LoveinSync Logo

Discover Four Love Hacks that Everyone Should Have in Their Toolbox of Life

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LOVE GURUS at LoveinSync are giving back during this difficult time, so they've created a FREE four-week LOVE SERIES starting Thursday, April 2, streaming live and interactive to the public.LoveinSync's 2-3 day workshops usually cost between $497 and $1497usd pp, but they have decided that we all need a little bit of love right now, so they've created their giving back series. "We all need some TLC right now, and Tina and I are so happy to be able to provide it. Plus, we love to talk about love!" Say's Susan Hum, Success & Love Coach and Co-Founder of LoveinSync.Hosted by co-founders of the new dating app LOVEINSYNC, Susan Hum, Success & Love Coach, and Tina Jesso, Passion Coach, will guide you through 4 Love Hacks that everyone should discover. Join one or join them all.LOVE HACK #1MASTER YOUR LOVE LISTApril 2nd, 2020- Know what you want, be realistic- How to get your list started- How long is too long of a list?- Tips on the type of qualities to put on your listLOVE HACK #2OFFLOAD YOUR PASTApril 9th, 2020- Past memories that you may still be carrying- How to learn from past lessons- The new amazing you- Get lighter in loveLOVE HACK #3BREAKUP BREAKTHROUGHSApril 16th, 2020- Turn garbage into gifts- How to quickly move through pain- Focus on inspiring things to get over a relationship- Self Love made simpleLOVE HACK #4YOUR IDEAL RELATIONSHIPApril 23rd, 2020- Understand what a healthy relationship looks like- Your idea of a loving relationship- How to think as a couple- Balance giving & receivingWe may all be stuck inside while social distancing, but that doesn't mean that we can't continue to make meaningful connections with others and, most of all, time with ourselves. This is the perfect time to love, learn, connect and grow.Register for FREE here: https://www.loveinsync.com/live-all-about-love-video-podcast ABOUT THE SPEAKERSSusan & Tina's philosophy is that successful love matches are born of two individuals who are self-aware, authentic and focused on purposeful life goals. To help you through this love journey, they offer style, profile and personal love coaching programs. Love programs help clarify relationship goals, which lead to better-suited matches that have a higher chance of long-term success and a more fulfilling love.For more information or to request an interview please contact:Neha Rustiga, Publicist | Blend PRpublicist@blendpr.com



