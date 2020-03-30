Productive Robotics announces OB7 CNC Machine Shop Package for operating Mills, Lathes, & Other Machines 24/7

Productive Robotics' OB7 CNC Package comes fully equipped with all the accessories needed to connect to any CNC OB7 opens the door, loads the blank part into vise, closes the door, pushes the start button, waits until the part is finished, and repeats the cycle. With zero progamming required, OB7's simple teaching platform makes job teaching simple.

CARPINTERIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Productive Robotics , Inc., the Santa Barbara, CA based designer and manufacturer of OB7 Collaborative Robots announces a new game-changer for CNC Machine Shop automation. The latest offering is a “CNC Package”, a fully equipped package that includes all the necessary components required to connect to any type of CNC machine and begin automating on day one.The package consists of an OB7 Robot Arm, Robot computer and controls, Productive Robotics Parallel Gripper, OB7 Robot Rolling Stand, Work Staging Table, Interface and Pneumatic controller, Chip Fan, and 4” Pneumatic vice. The OB7 CNC Package makes it simple to work with all brands of CNC Machining Centers, Turning Centers, and other machines. OB7 simply rolls up to the machine and loads and unloads parts, enabling “lights out” production.“Machine shops are looking for simple and fast automation solutions that work with their existing machines and equipment, without high integration costs and long setup times”, said Zac Bogart, President and CEO of Productive Robotics. The CNC Package builds on Productive Robotics’ approach to providing its customers with ultimate simplicity, flexibility, and cost-effective solutions to cobot automation.OB7’s “learn by demonstration” teaching approach and “no programming” simple user interface allows operators to quickly and easily teach OB7. In addition, OB7’s seventh axis allows it to be placed to the side of the machine door (rather than directly in front of it), providing greater flexibility and freeing up space for machine operators.For more information, please visit: www.ob7cnc.com

